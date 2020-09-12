TILTON — Organizers are expecting up to 100 vehicles to participate in today’s “Cruise Our Town,” a socially-distanced, first-of-its-kind fundraiser.
Starting and ending at Toyota of Danville, the parade of classic cars will wind its way through the village, swinging by two retirement communities in the hopes of residents watching from their windows, Toyota of Danville service manager Mike Weidenburner said.
“It’s for a great cause,” he said.
Proceeds will go toward the village’s first responders with the goal of $10,000. The timing is right, coming a day after 9/11. A giant American flag on Friday was hoisted outside Toyota of Danville as part of the celebration.
Registration starts at 3 p.m. with the vehicle parade at 5.
***
Arcola had scheduled a free drive-in fireworks display for Saturday — the same weekend the famous Arcola Broom Corn Festival would have been held had it not been canceled due to the pandemic.
But on Saturday, it was announced that the show was being pushed back to Sunday at dusk due to the threat of bad weather.