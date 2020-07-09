Email your question to news@news-gazette.com and we'll pass it on
Q: I can see no possible way our local high schools can open in August and September. Champaign Centennial alone has 1,400 students. With all the directives to not gather, how would it be possible to have classes inside the building, students walking in hallways, bus transportation? It just doesn’t seem possible in any way.
A: This is a concern. There is no simple, one-size-fits-all answer.
There are many people from many disciplines working on ways to do things differently and safely during this pandemic.
While there is guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Department of Public Health, it appears each school district is expected to devise their own plans using the guidance. There is no single approach that will work for every school, nor every district.
CUPHD will continue to provide the most accurate information possible related to the public health concerns of this unpredictable and extremely infectious virus. It will be up to others to determine what will work best for their unique situations.
