Q: My husband and I have different interpretations of what one should do if testing positive for the coronavirus. What actions should one take? Does quarantine mean you need to confine yourself to one room (and bathroom) and not go out at all? If so, how are you to get provisions, meals, etc.? In some countries (and college dorms set aside for the purpose) where lockdowns or quarantine are imposed, meals are delivered to thresholds, but most people would have no such service. How is lockdown quarantine to be handled here?
A: A person who is positive is placed in isolation. Those exposed will be placed in quarantine. Isolation and quarantine are not suggestions, they are mandates.
Persons are not to leave their homes unless they are seeking emergency medical care.
They are also not to have others into their residence. C-UPHD has specific guidance for those living in housing with others. Each case is assessed at the time of interview.
Usually, isolation/quarantine is done at the person’s current residence, but C-UPHD and the university have options for those who cannot safely isolate or quarantine in their current situation.
C-UPHD provides daily calls to check in with those in isolation and quarantine. We are checking in to see if they need any assistance with anything. We provide guidance and assistance if needed.
This can include help with groceries or picking up prescriptions.