Q: How many Champaign County COVID-19 patients have been in the hospital total, not just currently, and do you know how many COVID patients total have been in our Champaign County hospitals from other counties?
A: We do not have a way to determine this from the reports we are currently keeping. The hospitals may have a better idea.
Persons who are hospitalized are counted as cases and hospitalizations in the county of their residence.
This means that, while our hospitals treat people from many surrounding counties, these individuals are not reported in the Champaign County-specific data reported by CUPHD.