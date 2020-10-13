Q: My brother has had COVID-19 and recovered. Would he still need to quarantine away from our mom after being in airports and on flights from Texas to Champaign? He is not concerned about getting sick again, but we don’t know if he can still transmit the virus after potential exposure.
A: Based on the current evidence and research, an individual who is COVID-19 positive is very unlikely to transmit the virus after 10 days ( more than 95 percent) and almost 100 percent unable to transmit the virus after 20 days. Additionally, there is good evidence that someone with COVID-19 will not be at a risk of re-infection for at least 90 days even if there is an exposure.