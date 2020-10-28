Q: With Thanksgiving and other holidays approaching with friends and family gatherings near, if those who wished to get together were tested within three to four days before the event to confirm they are negative, and quarantine until the event, would the risk of transmission be considered high risk, medium risk or low risk, and would members who are sharing a meal inside the home without face masks and who have tested negative within this time period (using other social-distancing guidelines such as hand washing and distancing) be a way to minimize exposure?
A: Fortunately, getting tested in our community is rather easy and would certainly be worth the effort if the worry were diminished.
Unfortunately, any gathering with others where masking and social distancing cannot be maintained will present opportunities for the virus to spread.
The problem with relying exclusively on testing is that there are false negatives.
We learned through the White House outbreak that even people who are tested every day can cause outbreaks when masking and distancing are not followed, especially indoors.