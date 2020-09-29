Email your questions to news@news-gazette.com
Q: Now that the AMC Champaign 13 theater has been reopened for a while, how safe is it turning out to be to go there? Have there been any outbreaks linked to movie-going at this location?
A: With any indoor activity, how safe it is will depend on how well people adhere to distancing, wearing face coverings, ventilation and cleaning. The theaters have guidance that will ensure plenty of space available for social distancing.
Keeping face coverings on will be up to individual patrons. They will need to wear them at all times in the building.
We are not aware of any outbreaks associated with that movie theater.