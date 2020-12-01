When I got a flu shot, I was told it would take about two weeks to be effective. Is it known if that will apply to the COVID-19 vaccine?
With the new mRNA COVID vaccines, the ones that have been in the news lately, antibodies start developing within 1 to 3 weeks after vaccination.
It is still not known how long the immunity will last. It is important to understand that masking, distancing and hand hygiene are going to need to be continued for possibly another six months to a year, depending on how fast and how much of the country is vaccinated.