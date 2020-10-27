If stores say that it is mandatory for people to wear masks to enter the stores, why don’t they enforce it and not let people in the store without one, or confront people who aren’t wearing one?
A: You would really need to ask each store that does not enforce the mask-wearing policy. We have heard that people are often rude or hostile to staff when they tell them to wear a mask.
While this is both ridiculous and unfair to the employees who are just trying to do their jobs and stay safe, it is not uncommon. We also know that not all stores can afford to have dedicated security staff.
The best thing to do is to let the manager know that you expect them to follow the guidance and protect their employees and consumers by enforcing the mask policy. You can also make a report to C-UPHD through coronavirus@c-uphd.org.