Q: I want proof that all of these tests you are performing are actually for only COVID-19. I believe they detect all coronaviruses.
Proof is on the
lab reports. The illnesses reported as COVID-19 cases are only those results that detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
There are tests for the other known coronaviruses. Each specific coronavirus has to be tested for. This is often done as a respiratory panel, along with other respiratory viruses, when a person is very ill with a respiratory illness and the cause is unknown.
The following are the known coronaviruses other than SARS-CoV-2.
- SARS-CoV: Causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).
- MERS-CoV: Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS)
- HCoV-NL63: Usually mild respiratory illness (cold).
- HCoV-229E: Usually mild respiratory illness (cold).
- HCoV-OC43: Usually mild respiratory illness (cold).
- HKU1: Usually mild respiratory illness (cold).
A COVID-19 test will not show whether any of the other coronaviruses have been detected.