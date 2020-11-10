I think that managing a public health department during a pandemic must take superhuman ability. I can’t help but notice that you share a last name with Kitty Pryde, a superhero who is best known as a member of the X-Men team. Are you related?
Funny you should ask. Yes, Kitty Pryde from X-men is my niece.
Some say the resemblance is “uncanny.” She has the ability to break through walls, which she inherited from her father, my brother.
I have the ability to break through red tape. As the first female administrator in C-UPHD’s 83-year history, I apparently also had the unknown ability to break through glass ceilings.