Is there any way for public health to require employees at businesses that are open to have COVID-19 tests? And why isn’t the public told more about the origin of new cases?
A: We recommend that anyone who is currently working, anyone with symptoms or anyone who has underlying health conditions seek out testing.
Testing access has greatly expanded, so all of these group can test at the state community-based drive-thru testing site at Market Place Mall, open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You can also contact your health care provider to access testing. If you do not have a health care provider, Promise Healthcare (Frances Nelson Health Center) offers an opportunity to test and establish a medical home.
When there is any positive COVID-19 case, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is notified by the laboratory where the test was processed. C-UPHD then contacts the person and interviews them to identify and notify all close contacts. This always includes their workplace(s).
As soon as we receive the positive test result, that person is put in isolation and their contacts are put in quarantine and offered testing. An outbreak is considered two or more cases at the same location outside of household members.
C-UPHD does not identify a site unless there is a risk to the public’s health. You may recall that we listed specific locations in the media during the measles outbreak. This is because the measles virus lingers in the air for up to two hours after a person left the place. So if a person were in a store or restaurant or another facility, even walking through that facility could cause an unvaccinated person to become infected.
With COVID-19, there needs to be a longer, closer exposure. We do not want to identify locations if there is no threat to the public as this could inadvertently harm a business.
The media often learns of cases at long-term care facilities, as the facilities are required to notify families, in writing, if there is a COVID-19 case in their facility. These communications are often shared with the media by family members.
If there is ever a situation where C-UPHD needs to reach out to the general public to protect the public’s health, be assured that we will not hesitate. With sustained, community transmission of COVID-19, everyone must wear masks in public, stay 6 feet away from others who are not in your household and wash hands frequently.
We must all assume that we are infectious and anyone we encounter is infectious.