Q: Would it be possible to get an update on what the Public Health District is doing to trace COVID-19 contacts and encourage the public to participate and cooperate in these efforts? If we are going to keep our businesses open, we need to be doing everything we can to identify who has the virus and limit contacts for those who do.
A: CUPHD has a very robust contact tracing program.
We contact a positive case as soon as we receive the laboratory result.
The case investigator interviews the positive case to determine where they have been in close contact with individuals during their infectious period.
This information is kept confidential. We do not tell the persons being contacted who listed them as a contact.
It is important that persons be honest and forthcoming with information to the case investigators. This allows CUPHD contact tracers to then notify those who were listed as close contacts, place them in quarantine and offer them testing.
The testing, isolation, contact tracing and quarantine are important public health tools to shut down outbreaks.