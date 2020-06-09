Q: When the CDC stated there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, there was hope people would be allowed (with social distancing, one-half capacity, cleaning vigorously) to swim laps and have limited recreation in pools, especially knowing pools are outside and in the sun. Pools have not been opened. However, today we learned a local trampoline park is operating at half-capacity and no masks required. Is there science that backs up the decision to not allow swimming pools but allow indoor activities without masks?
A: The trampoline park was not allowed to open until Phase 4. It has since closed.
There will be guidance on social distancing and infection prevention for swimming pools provided before Phase 4 starts. All guidance is subject to change.