Easy answer for Illinois coach Lovie Smith.
“If you ask me, would I rather have 80,000 Badger fans there or no Badger fans there, I’m going to pick no Badger fans at any time,” Smith said. “It has to be an advantage for the visiting team when you’re going into a hostile environment.”
Illinois has lost its last seven games at Camp Randall, with the Badgers winning 49-20 during the 2018 season in the most recent game between the two teams at the longtime venue, which can hold 80,321 people. For those who have been involved in fanless games, it reminds them of a practice.
“I’m anxious to see it, too,” Smith said. “In practice, you have to get yourself going. If you’re relying on somebody else to get you going as an athlete, you’re going to fail eventually. There’s got to be some self-motivation.”
Communication during the game will be much easier, that’s for sure.
“Don’t have to worry about the crowd noise for the snap,” Smith said.
BOB ASMUSSEN