Veteran beat writer Bob Asmussen will answer questions surrounding the Illinois football program every day leading up to the opener at No. 16 Wisconsin. Visit IlliniHQ.com for continuing Illini football coverage.
When Austin Clark left for the NFL to coach linebackers with the Dolphins this offseason, Lovie Smith brought in Al Davis from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College and Jimmy Lindsey from Western Kentucky.
“There was a reason I hired both of them,” Smith said. “I liked them as I interviewed with them, their knowledge, how I thought they would fit in, how they would lead their groups.
“I made a decision to break it down a little bit more this year — I’m talking about younger players — of just getting more individual instruction. Love what they’ve done. It’s worked out right now the way I wanted it to. Can’t wait to take other steps with them.”
Davis and Lindsey weren’t able to work with the players during spring drills, which were canceled because of COVID-19. But they’re key in helping the development of a position group hit hard by graduation last season.
Experienced starters Jamal Milan and Tymir Oliver both graduated, while the team’s best pass rusher last season, Oluwole Betiku and his team-high nine sacks, left early for a shot in the NFL.
“It hurts a little bit when you miss spring practice,” Smith said, “but they’ve caught the guys up fairly quick.”