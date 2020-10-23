Veteran beat writer Bob Asmussen will answer questions surrounding the Illinois football program every day leading up to the opener at No. 14 Wisconsin on Friday.
Today's topic: How important is the Illinois secondary against Wisconsin's running game?
Ask the guys up front.
"Last year, when we played Wisconsin, it was an all-around effort by everybody," defensive lineman Jamal Woods said. "The cornerbacks, the safeties, they were helping us stop the run.
"We all have to meet at that one point and be as dominant as we can be."
Cornerback Nate Hobbs set a career high with 10 tackles in the 2019 Illinois win against the Badgers.
"Our defense, we put a lot on the DBs to come support the run," Hobbs said. "Our DBs are built to tackle. That's the way our system is. We put a lot of pressure on the DBs but we live up to it.
"I think we're going to play a big role in tackling and being a force in the run game."
Woods said the cornerbacks and safeties have always been solid tacklers. But ...
"This year, I've seen those guys make a big jump," Woods said. "I'm telling you, watch this game Friday. They're going to do what they've got to do."
Hobbs has changed his mindset.
"It's more aggressive," he said. "I've got more weight on me. I'm a senior. I've been in a lot of games. With that experience and everything I've done to get here, I feel like I'm an all-around cornerback right now. I'm going to come up and play great in the run game."