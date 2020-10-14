Veteran beat writer Bob Asmussen will answer questions surrounding the Illinois football program leading up to the opener at No. 16 Wisconsin on Oct. 23:
Today’s topic: Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen missed the final four games of the 2019 season. How is he looking?
The Floridian is back on the Butkus Award watch list after becoming a semifinalist last season.
Hansen’s role at linebacker is changing this season. He has moved into the middle-linebacker spot, a high-volume position filled by Dele Harding in 2019. Harding finished second in the nation in tackles last season with 153. Hansen racked up 72 tackles, third on the team, and forced a nation-best seven fumbles despite a back injury sidelining him for most of November and the Illini’s Redbox Bowl appearance in late December.
“He’s one of the top returning defensive players in college ball,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “He can do it all. He was really having a year like no one has had before as far as taking the ball away last year. But injuries cut his season short. Since then, he’s been healthy. He hasn’t missed a day. He’s in great shape right now.”
As middle linebacker, all the calls will go through Hansen this season.
“We definitely have another coach on the field,” Smith said. “Jake pretty much knows what I’m going to call in every situation. Expecting big things from him.”
The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Hansen is full-go in practice heading into the season opener. But his reps are being watched. Closely.
“We know about Jake,” Smith said. “At the MIKE linebacker position, it’s more about developing depth than anything. Jake hasn’t missed a rep that we wanted him to take.”