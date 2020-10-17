Eifler will have to sit out the first half of the game against the Badgers. He will be eligible to return to the field after intermission.
Last time the Illini played, way back on Dec. 30 in the Redbox Bowl against Cal, Eifler was ejected from the game for targeting in the second half. By rule, that means he must sit the first half of Illinois’ next game. Illinois sports information director Kent Brown confirmed Friday that Eifler will miss the first 30 minutes of the Wisconsin game.
At the Redbox Bowl, Cal faced a third-and-4 at the Illinois 25-yard line. Quarterback Chase Garbers threw a short pass to Marcel Dancy, who was hit by Eifler at the 22, short of the line to gain.
But Eifler was whistled for targeting on the play. The call was confirmed by the replay official and Eifler was forced to leave the field.
Cal was awarded a first down at the Illinois 11. The Bears scored three plays later to go up 35-13 on their way to a 35-20 victory. Eifler, a Washington transfer, finished the game with four tackles, including a sack.
With Eifler unavailable at the start against Wisconsin, Illinois has a few options. His backups include redshirt freshman Shammond Cooper and sophomore Tarique Barnes.