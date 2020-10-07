Veteran beat writer Bob Asmussen will answer questions surrounding the Illinois football program leading up to the opener at No. 16 Wisconsin:
The obvious answers are quarterback Brandon Peters, linebacker Jake Hansen and receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe.
But it is hard to imagine anyone being more vital to the Illini in 2020 than Blake Hayes. The 2019 Big Ten Punter of the Year is the best Australian import since AC/DC (OK, the Bee Gees for non-fans of headbanger rock).
If he continues on his current pace, Hayes will break Steve Weatherford’s Illinois record for career punting average.
Hayes is already a semifinalist for the Campbell Award, which goes to the player who best combines on-field skill with academic accomplishment.
His head coach sure values him.
“He’s very important,” Lovie Smith said. “He allows us to play with 12 guys if you look at it that way.
“To play great defense, it’s ideal to have good field position defensively. And Blake has done that. The amount of times he’s made an opponent start inside the 20, inside of the 10, inside of the 5, we rely on that an awful lot. It is a base part of how we play defense.”
Hayes enters his fourth season as the starting punter.
“He’s been outstanding since Day 1,” Smith said. “I don’t have enough good words to say about him.”
The best is yet to come, Smith said, from the 22-year-old Hayes, who checks in at 6 feet, 6 inches and 215 pounds.
“It’s his senior year,” Smith said. “We’re expecting him to have a career year again.”