The Illinois football season opener is tonight at No. 14 Wisconsin.
Big thanks to all those who have made it possible. Here’s what I’m thinking before the Illini and Badgers kick off the Big Ten season:
➜ 1. Way too much talk about the point spread going into the Illinois-Wisconsin game. I don’t bet on sports, but I do understand the concept of sports gambling. Oddsmakers attempt to set the line where they will get equal bets on both teams. They are not predicting the outcome. Instead, the spread mirrors the betting public’s perception of the likely outcome. So, blame the fans.
➜ 2. I want to see information about COVID-19 cases for athletes and coaches treated in a uniform way across all conferences. Yes, there are some privacy concerns. But that seems like a problem easily fixed with a signed waiver. Transparency is vital in dealing with the pandemic. The more we know, the better.
➜ 3. Sorry high school coaches, but Friday night college football is awesome. The Big Ten scheduled a string of Friday games, as did the Pac-12. When the high schools stop holding playoff games on Saturdays, then they can complain. Oh, and I can’t wait to see you back on the field in the spring.
➜ 4. Expect Brandon Peters to go most of the way at quarterback Friday for the Illini. I’ve got a hunch that if he needs to leave the field for a play or two, Isaiah Williams will be the first off the bench. Obviously, I have not seen the team practice, but that is my guess.
➜ 5. Sportswriters aren’t supposed to root. But I have nothing but positive wishes for Illinois tailback Mike Epstein. He has worked hard to come back from a tough injury. Here’s to hoping for a healthy, productive season for the friend of Frank Gore.
➜ 6. The Illini have taken position group nicknames to a new level. The defensive ends refer to themselves as the “Creatures” and the defensive tackles are the “Maniacs.” The latter is courtesy of James Woods. “I like being crazy on the D-line,” he said.
➜ 7. If Rod Smith allowed me to call Friday’s first play, it would be a deep pass to tight end Luke Ford. A good way to knock out any nervousness for the Georgia transfer and also put the Badgers on their heels.
➜ 8. I’ve been to a game at every Big Ten stadium except Maryland. I’d rank the typical home crowd at Wisconsin third in terms of intimidation behind Ohio State and Iowa. Penn State, Michigan and Nebraska are up there too. With no crowd, Camp Randall is a much easier place to play.
➜ 9. I’m going to be watching No. 52 when Illinois is on offense. Verdis Brown is the only new starter on the offensive line. His buddies will be helping out at every turn. Two years from now, he could be the line’s linchpin.
➜ 10. A warning to the Badgers: Milo Eifler will not be happy when he finally enters the game. We’re talking “Jefferson” in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” angry. The linebacker has to sit the first 30 minutes because of a targeting call 10 months ago. Yes, that is a stupid rule.
➜ 11. Early in the game, we will likely see Marquez Beason on the field for Illinois for the first time in his career. The Texan would have played last season if not for a torn ACL. Beason has big-play ability. Look out if he gets his hands on the ball.
➜ 12. Another freshman on the “can’t wait to see” list is tailback Reggie Love. The Trinity Catholic product from St. Louis reportedly had a very good training camp.
➜ 13. In 2019, Southern Cal transfer defensive lineman Oluwole Betiku had a breakout season, leading the team in sacks. This year, there has been plenty of talk about South Carolina State transfer Roderick Perry. It’s a difficult transition from the FCS but Perry had plenty of options after he decided to move.
➜ 14. One benefit of playing Friday for both Illinois and Wisconsin is they get an extra day to prepare for the next game. Coming off a 10-month rest, they should both be plenty fresh. The Illini play their next game at home, while the Badgers travel to Nebraska.
➜ 15. Don’t be surprised if the first week of Big Ten games are a bit on the sloppy side. More turnovers and penalties. It’s only nature given the long break between games. We saw it happen in other leagues too.
➜ 16. Let’s set the over/under on Jake Hansen tackles against the Badgers at 12. He had seven in last year’s opener against Akron. Now, he moves to the middle, where the traffic is constant.
➜ 17. Yes, Graham Mertz is inexperienced at the college level. But Wisconsin’s starting quarterback is one of the most hyped the Badgers have ever had at the position. And in the little time he did play last season, he hit 9 of 10 passes. Yikes. He isn’t going to be Aaron Rodgers. Unless he is.
➜ 18. I haven’t noticed a lot of griping about the officials this season. Could be the coaches are just thrilled to be playing and are keeping their opinions to themselves. The Big Ten has the best group in the country.
➜ 19. In mid-August, I thought the next Big Ten game would be in January. At the earliest. Credit the Big Ten for taking the proper steps to make it happen. And credit the Big Ten for to listening to the medical experts. I trust that will continue to be the case if there are positive tests.
➜ 20. Prediction time. I think Illinois is better than the 6-7 team that lost its last three in 2019. And I think Wisconsin is worse than the team that lost to Oregon by a point in the Rose Bowl. Wisconsin will miss its fans and it will really miss Jonathan Taylor. A late touchdown and James McCourt’s extra point gives Illinois a 24-23 victory. And a spot (perhaps) in my next Associated Press Top 25.
