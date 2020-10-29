CHAMPAIGN — For the first time this season, Illinois football players will be allowed to have their families in attendance at one of their games.
And many will take advantage of it. Not Tony Adams.
The senior defensive back said Wednesday his family won’t be in the stands when the Illini (0-1) host Purdue (1-0) at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
“I told my people to stay at home,” said Adams, who starred at St. Louis University High and is from Belleville on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River. “It’s a lot going on in the world right now. I think they’ll be safer at home. I don’t want my family up here during this pandemic.”
Fifth-year Illinois coach Lovie Smith emphasized again Wednesday that his team is doing everything it can to avoid COVID-19.
But, as Adams pointed out, not everyone is a diligent as the Illini.
So, better safe than sorry.
“I’m worried about my family coming out, being around different people,” Adams said. “People that probably haven’t even been tested. The safety of my family is first. Football comes second.”
The 21-year-old Adams made the decision to have his family stay away after a close friend lost a relative to COVID-19.
“I would hate for that to happen to me,” Adams said.
If COVID-19 conditions improve, Adams said his family will consider attending games later in the season. Three more home games are on the Illini schedule: Nov. 7 against Minnesota, Nov. 28 against Ohio State and Dec. 5 against Iowa.
“If things get better, yes,” Adams said. “Right now, no. I don’t want my family around.”
A possible fifth home game could happen on Dec. 19, but the Big Ten has kept details of its championship week on a need-to-know basis. And apparently, teams, fans and media don’t need to know.
Makes perfect senseOf course, under normal circumstances, Adams would want his family at the games.
The support of loved ones adds significance to playing sports.
Unfortunately, there is a COVID-19 quandary for the athletes. Is it worth the risk?
We need to all put ourselves in Adams’ shoes before shouting, “Yes.”
If we had a parent or grandparent or sibling with pre-existing conditions, would we want them exposed?
And even the healthiest can get infected.
Adams is a friendly, thoughtful guy who is putting the needs of others ahead of his own wishes. That should be applauded.
The good news for Adams is that this season, without his family in attendance, really doesn’t count. Oh, sure, the records will go in the record book and there will be final tackle totals, points, etc. But if Adams wants to come back for Senior Year 2.0, the NCAA is saying right now that he will be welcomed.
And you have to think Smith will want a player back who has experience at multiple positions in the secondary and provides leadership for the younger guys.
Maybe, just maybe, COVID-19 will be in the rearview mirror in 2021. Or at least heading that way. Illinois has a full schedule. Plenty of opportunities for Team Adams to cheer for No. 6.
Glad they missed itIllini family members, and those of the Badgers, weren’t allowed in the Camp Randall stands last Friday night in Wisconsin.
Whew.
Less than a week later, that looks like the right decision. And a fortuitous one for the parents and siblings of the players.
Wisconsin is experiencing a high spike in cases. On Wednesday, the school had to cancel its upcoming game this Saturday with Nebraska because of at least 12 positive tests. Including coach Paul Chryst.
It’s a scheduling disaster the Big Ten was hoping to avoid. COVID-19 said “think again.”
Adams read about Wisconsin’s issues on Twitter.
“I pray for them,” Adams said. “Hope their team is doing well. I hope they can get back to normal.”
Playing in an empty Camp Randall was weird, the Illini have said. But better than not playing at all.
“I really don’t even pay attention to the stands once the game starts,” Adams said. “It was different for sure.”
Adams is happy there will be cheering this week at Memorial Stadium. Even if it’s not coming from those closest to him.
“That brings some added excitement and helps guys get going,” Adams said. “It will be good.”