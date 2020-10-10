CHAMPAIGN — It would be hard to blame Trevon Sidney for being bitter ... or worse.
The Illinois wide receiver missed the final eight games of the 2019 season after suffering a leg injury at Minnesota last October, a 40-17 loss for the Illini that was part of a 2-4 start before a four-game win streak propelled the program to its first bowl game in five seasons. A bowl game the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Sidney didn’t get to play in.
Then, COVID-19 threatened his 2020 season. And his father, Carlos, suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. Lots of bad stuff.
Still, there Sidney was on Friday, talking positively and openly about all that has happened.
“I just love this game,” Sidney said during a Zoom call with media members that cover Illinois. “I’ve given too much to it to let anything stop me. As long as I can keep going, as long as I can keep fighting, pushing through, I’m just going to keep playing.”
The Southern Cal transfer finished his abbreviated first season at Illinois with 16 catches for 123 yards and a touchdown.
When COVID-19 hit, it forced Sidney to return home to Pasadena, Calif.
“I was kind of bummed,” Sidney said. “Before it happened, we were rolling here. Everybody was getting bigger, faster, stronger. Things were looking really good.”
Until the shutdown.
“I didn’t have access to a gym,” Sidney said. “I had to do everything at home.”
After he was cleared to return to campus this past summer, Sidney went to work.
“I’ve been in the training room all day, two, three sessions, just trying to get back on the field,” Sidney said.
When the Illinois season opens in two weeks at No. 16 Wisconsin, Sidney plans to be ready to go.
What does he add to the team?
“I think just that positive energy,” Sidney said. “I’ve battled through a lot of stuff, so I’m that positive reinforcement.”
Rooting interestHis dad “made” Sidney play sports. And became his biggest fan.
Sidney started at age 4. His dad was his teacher and coach. He filmed every baseball, basketball and football game, and they would watch the film afterward.
“I do everything for him,” Sidney said. “My dad is my motivation. When I’m down and I don’t feel like doing anything, I just think of him. He’s been a fighter his whole life.”
Carlos is on the road to recovery, Sidney said. And he is looking forward to the season.
COVID-19 allowed Sidney to spend extra time with his dad. Normally, he would have been busy with football and school.
“I look at everything as a blessing,” Sidney said. “I think about it a lot.
“My dad knows it’s football season. It’s time to go. It’s time to get ready. I feel like I have a lot to prove.”
Carlos encouraged Sidney to return to campus.
“He wanted me to go earlier, but I told him I couldn’t. I waited until the last moment I could come,” Sidney said. “I got here and I called him every day to check up on him. He was pushing me out the door, packing my stuff, telling me to go.”
The great unknownFor a while, it wasn’t certain there would even be a season.
At least, not in the fall. On Aug. 11, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said the season was being postponed. Another setback for Sidney.
Thankfully for Sidney and his teammates, the Big Ten reversed its decision and announced a nine-game schedule.
Sidney will be making his first trip to Camp Randall Stadium.
“It’s going to be crazy,” Sidney said. “The first game is actually my birthday, too. We beat them last year. They’re going to want revenge.”