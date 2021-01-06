Now it can be revealed: My Heisman Trophy vote for 2020 went to Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.
Wrong again.
Well, at least I had the winner, Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith, No. 2 on my ballot. With Florida quarterback Kyle Trask third.
Of course, there is no right answer. The Heisman is a personal choice for the 900-plus voters.
The electors are told not to reveal their votes publicly until after the winner is announced. That happened Tuesday night on ESPN, later than the usual December ceremony.
Blame COVID-19.
To me, the gap among the top three Heisman candidates is negligible. Razor thin. A coin flip. (Insert your preferred term here).
Jones, Smith and Trask are far ahead of the rest of the contenders, including Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the fourth finalist who will soon be a very rich young man.
My fourth choice would have been Alabama running back Najee Harris, who finished fifth in the voting.
If the voting had been held after the postseason, as it should be, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields would have been in my top three.
His gutsy, spectacular performance against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl will be the one we remember most from the season. Unless he is even better in Monday’s title game against Alabama.
So, why did I go with Jones? Two reasons: his numbers and his story.
After a stellar effort against Notre Dame in the semifinal, Jones has now thrown for 4,036 yards with 36 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Even better, Jones is completing 77 percent of his passes, which will break Colt McCoy’s FBS record if he doesn’t miss a bunch against the Buckeyes. The all-time completion percentage Top 10 includes last year’s Heisman winner Joe Burrow, Boise State’s Kellen Moore, UCF’s Daunte Culpepper and Fields from this season.
Jones is not a runner, he’s a thrower. He has gained 3 rushing yards this season. That’s fine. Jones realizes Alabama is better off with the ball in the hands of Smith and Harris. And the other skill guys playing for the undefeated Crimson Tide.
But their monster seasons don’t happen without the distributor.
Waiting his turnJones was far from a freshman phenom like Lawrence two years ago. Jones redshirted in 2017, then backed up superstar Tua Tagovailoa before his former teammate left for the NFL.
Jones threw just 13 passes his first season before getting more time on the field in 2019.
The Floridian isn’t considered the best quarterback prospect in the 2021 draft. That title belongs to Lawrence, followed by Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and Trask.
Jones might end up being a star at the next level, but is considered far from a lock.
Pro-tential is not a requirement for a Heisman winner. For every Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Roger Staubach, there has been a Jason White, Gino Torretta and Doug Flutie.
State of influenceThere are 21 Heisman voters in Illinois. For the past decade, I have been the person who decides how the votes are distributed.
Should I be in charge of anything? Great question for another day. The correct answer is “probably not.”
The News-Gazette has two votes, with Scott Richey casting the other. We did not look at each other’s ballot. Richey went with Trask as his No. 1 choice, Smith in second and Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson in third.
My Heisman vote goes back to the late 1980s, when Richey was still a toddler. I voted for Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders my first year.
I regained the Heisman vote in the early 1990s after moving to The News-Gazette.
Over the years, my ballots have included Big Ten players Desmond Howard and Charles Woodson of Michigan, Ohio State’s Eddie George and Troy Smith, Wisconsin’s Ron Dayne, Penn State’s Ki-Jana Carter and Nebraska’s Eric Crouch and Tommie Frazier.
I have never voted for an Illinois player. Since 1982, no Illini has been listed among the finalists. In that time, Air Force, Alcorn State, Hawaii, Holy Cross, Northern Illinois, Northwestern and Temple have all had one player make the cut.
But not Illinois. Maybe for the 2021 Heisman.
The early list of favorites include Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler, North Carolina’s Sam Howell and Miami’s D’Eriq King. All quarterbacks.
But like Smith proved this season, there’s always room for more.