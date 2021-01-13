CHAMPAIGN — Kelsea Ansfield isn’t going to hit a game-winning shot like Ayo Dosunmu.
Or fire up the Illinois basketball team with a halftime speech like Brad Underwood.
Her role is more subtle for the nation’s 14th-ranked team. Working mostly behind the scenes, the 31-year-old native of Kansas City, Mo., plays an important part in recruiting, branding and messaging for Illinois men’s basketball.
In 2016, Ansfield moved to Champaign-Urbana with her husband Corey, who was hired as Illinois’ assistant athletic director, I-Fund scholarships.
She took a leap of faith that has worked out well.
In August 2017, five months after Underwood landed at Illinois, he hired Ansfield.
“He and I spoke in the beginning, ‘This is what the expectation is but this will morph as we go through the season and go through recruiting,’” Ansfield said.
The job has evolved during her time here. It’s now a little bit of everything. Part social media, part photography.
But most of Ansfield’s day is devoted to recruiting. The current year is different because of COVID-19, but she plans official and unofficial visits. This past Friday, she helped set up a Zoom presentation with an Illinois prospect.
Because all recruiting is done virtually these days and has been for the last 10 months amid the pandemic, that’s the area where she spends the bulk of her time.
It is labor-intensive work with often quick turnarounds. When a coach asks for help, Ansfield is ready and willing to oblige. The presentations give the prospects a look at the university and the program. Most of them run about an hour. It’s a sales pitch, including an overview of the campus, staff, style of play and facilities.
Hits keep on comingAnsfield’s official title is director of creative media for men’s basketball. But Underwood wanted her to focus on improving the team’s social-media platforms.
Today, the program has more than 250,000 followers on its various platforms.
“It’s kind of exploded over the last couple of years,” Ansfield said. “A decent amount of my time is spent on content strategy for those.”
Which platform? Well, more than one. Illinois is heavily focused on Instagram. The program has more than 59,000 Instagram followers.
“We’re of the notion that it’s more important to be putting out great content than just to put out content,” Ansfield said.
Each week, a content team meets to come up with a plan, what’s coming up and how best to use the material on each platform. As of Tuesday afternoon, @IlliniMBB on Twitter had 124,000 followers.
“Twitter is great for our general population that follows us,” Ansfield said. “A small percentage of recruiting is done by using Twitter.”
Facebook also receives plenty of attention from the program. The content is generally the same for Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. But the presentation changes based on the target audience. Of course, it helps to have a winning program. Interest in the Illini is high, both statewide and nationally.
“It’s a great thing,” Ansfield said. “There is a night and day difference from the first year when we started and the exposure we get on our social-media accounts now.”
Best kind of bossHow is Underwood with social media?
“He’s very in tune with types of things he likes to see,” Ansfield said. “He’s very good at researching what other coaches, programs, NBA teams are doing. He likes to try to amplify his messaging and what we’re doing with men’s basketball. He’s very good at helping us with content ideas.”
But Underwood leaves the posting to the pros. Like Ansfield. She runs his social-media accounts.
“He’s very heavily involved,” Ansfield said.
Underwood is supportive. Anything that helps recruiting, he is all-in.
“He hires the people he hires because he trusts you to do your job well,” Ansfield said. “He’s not someone that’s going to provide an unnecessary amount of oversight because he trusts you. That’s what makes him a great boss.”
The players make Ansfield’s job easier, too. They help promote the program. At the beginning of each year, especially with new players, Ansfield talks to them about social-media protocol.
But the players run their own accounts, with Ansfield there to provide an assist if needed.
“I appreciate all of them,” she said.