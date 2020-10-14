CHAMPAIGN — Before this year, any Illinois men’s basketball comparison question featured a two-headed monster: the 1988-89 Flyin’ Illini and the Dee Brown-Deron Williams-led 2004-05 squad.
So, which team was better? Many answers. With none of them absolutely correct.
Based on record and NCAA advancement, you have to go with the ‘04-05 team, the only one in school history to play for the national title. It won 37 games and came thisclose to a perfect season (blame Ohio State’s Matt Sylvester and North Carolina’s Sean May).
Based on NBA-level talent and long-term perception, you have to go with the Flyin’ Illini. It was legend Lou Henson’s best Illinois team.
It might be time for a third entry into the competition: Brad Underwood’s 2020-21 squad.
It has all the ingredients: star players, veteran leaders, talented freshmen and a coaching staff that knows how to push the right buttons.
And there is oodles of motivation. After a turnaround for the ages during the 2019-20 season, Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn and pals didn’t get to finish what they started. In line for a high seed in the NCAA tournament, they were knocked out by COVID-19.
Dosunmu and Cockburn both considered dashing to the NBA. But they shocked many by announcing their return to C-U for another season.
First question: Will it be played? If Underwood has anything to do with it, yes. And the loaded Big Ten wants to get back on the court, as well. Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State and Wisconsin are considered capable of deep runs in March, even if the NCAA tournament gets pushed back to April.
College basketball seems to have a better plan than its football counterparts.
Hype machine
It all starts before the season, when the rankings come out.
We don’t know where the current Illinois team will debut. Heck, the schedule hasn’t even been released.
But basketball folks in the know are high on the Illini. Andy Katz has the team at No. 4 on his initial Power 36, behind Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova. Iowa and Wisconsin check in at No. 6 and 7. He ranks Michigan State, Rutgers, Michigan and Indiana among his first 18.
Figure Underwoood’s team will be solidly in the Top 10 and maybe Top 5. It’s a good place to open.
In 1988, the Flyin’ Illini were ranked No. 9 in the preseason. They moved to No. 1 after beating Georgia Tech on Jan. 22 of that year, and entered the NCAA tournament ranked No. 3.
The 2004-05 Illini were ranked fifth in the preseason AP Top 25. It didn’t take Dee, Deron, Roger Powell, Luther Head, James Augustine and friends long to move to No. 1.
After impressive wins against Wake Forest at home and Arkansas in Little Rock, Bruce Weber’s guys moved to No. 1 in early December. They stayed put the entire season until the loss in St. Louis against North Carolina.
Leading up
Basketball fans across the country were well aware of the 1988-89 and 2004-05 Illini.
ESPN’s Dick Vitale sang the praises of the Flyin’ Illini at every turn. And there were plenty of memorable national television appearances, including Nick Anderson’s game-winner against Indiana. By the time Illini arrived in Seattle for the Final Four, it was the only No. 1 seed left. Duke was a No. 2 and Michigan and Seton Hall were both No. 3 seeds.
The 1988-89 team had plenty of motivation. Many of the key players were back from the team that lost in the second round of the 1988 tournament to Villanova.
Bruce Weber’s first Illinois team in 2003-04 advanced to the regional semifinal, where it lost to No. 1 seed Duke. It gave Brown, Williams and the rest of the returnees a hunger for more.
Endless attention
In 1989, twitter was a sound made by a bird. In 2005, Twitter was a year away from opening for business. Today, there are 330 million Twitter users worldwide. That’s a lot of eyes.
The Illinois men’s basketball acccount (@IlliniMBB) has 120,000 followers ... and counting.
And Twitter is just a drop in the social media bucket.
Of course, I highly recommend you start with IlliniHQ, which will provide the best coverage of the team this season.
The expectations have been raised for the team. Certainly the highest at Illinois since 2004-05.
Let’s sit back and see what happens.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.