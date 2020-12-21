CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema spent the last three seasons working for somebody else. First, Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots. Then, Joe Judge with the New York Giants.
Bielema, the new coach at Illinois, doesn’t have a full staff ready to make the move to Champaign-Urbana.
And that’s OK. The former Wisconsin and Arkansas leader knows what he is looking for when it comes to his 10 assistants. And how he is going to go about finding the right guys.
He’s learned valuable lessons during a career that dates back to his time as an Iowa graduate assistant in 1994-95.
In 2004, Bielema became Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator.
“I was the only new coach in the room,” Bielema said. “I was the youngest in the room. And I was the highest paid in the room.
“Because of your guys’ profession (nosy reporters) you put that all in the paper the first day I was there. I walk into the staff meeting and I quickly realized all eyes were on me.”
After two years as defensive coordinator with the Badgers, Bielema was promoted as Barry Alvarez’s replacement.
Suddenly, he went from co-worker to the boss. He had to make difficult decisions about who would stay and who would go.
“I really, really struggled with it,” Bielema said. “What I did with that first staff was I hired a group of coaches and none of them were my friends. Not one of them.”
Bielema went out and interviewed coaches he thought would be best for the program. First year, the Badgers went 12-1.
“It quickly made me realize the more you can enforce and engage the message that you want all together, the better we’ll all be together,” Bielema said. “If you bring in guys that maybe they think they’re your friend or they know how you coach or they know your philosophy, then they just don’t listen. I would like to bring in guys that don’t think like me or act like me or look like me. And make them understand we’re all at Illinois together. That will be what we’ve got to be.”
Bielema wants a sampling of former Illini players and coaches on his staff.
“Especially if they are from eras where they can relate to when they had success or failure,” Bielema said. “I think there are a lot of great reps of what the University of Illinois is that can bring a lot here.”
Hiring in the time of COVID-19 adds a challenge. Bielema hopes to meet the coaches in person.
Already, Bielema has talked to Lovie Smith’s staff. One assistant who won’t be retained is strength coach Lou Hernandez, who returned to Illinois after also serving on Ron Zook’s staff.
Hernandez texted me with the news Monday.
Pretty pennies
In the coming months, Bielema will bring a staff of 10 full-time assistants to Illinois.
How much money is budgeted for the hires?
“It’s similar (to the past), but more,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said. “We’re committed to at least $5 million, and for the remainder of the staff $2 million.”
I’m not very good at math, but the average salary for the 10 assistants will be $500,000. That spends pretty well in Champaign-Urbana.
“That will put us fifth in the Big Ten,” Whitman said.
That’s important to the athletic director. It shows a level of commitment that will help with recruiting, fundraising and, ultimately, winning.
Whitman said the decisions on the hires will be up to Bielema.
Whitman and Bielema talked extensively about staffing during the hiring process.
“When you’re talking about a football program, the head coach is the most important person,” Whitman said. “But those other staff members are key. You really rely heavily on those 10 assistants.
“We talked a lot about the qualities we would look for in those people. We talked a lot about the identity of this university. We talked a lot about the commitment to integrity, off-the-field issues. We talked a lot about academic priority, and the way we expect our student-athletes to be treated.”
Full slate
Hiring a staff is certainly an important part of the new coach’s to-do list.
But first, Bielema was officially introduced Monday afternoon as Illinois coach. Via Zoom, of course. It is still 2020, after all.
The Zoom part of the introduction ended at about 2 p.m., followed by one-on-one interviews with selected media members.
The News-Gazette was represented by legend Loren Tate, do-everything Colin Likas and yours truly.
Interviews were conducted on the club level of Memorial Stadium, an area I had never visited before Monday. Pretty swanky.
The 14 invited reporters were spread out in separate suites. Great idea in the time of a global pandemic.
We were all given COVID-19 tests beforehand and the results came back quickly. Again, a smart move.
Each set of reporters had about 10 minutes to fire questions at the coach. The News-Gazette was saved for last and the final question of the day came from Loren. Quick stat: Loren was born in 1931. Bielema is the 15th coach during his lifetime. Thirteen of those came in the last 60 years, or one every 4.6 seasons. Yowza.
Loren asked: What are you going to do on the field? Are you going to emphasize one side over the other?
Brilliant question.
“If I’m not equally involved in all three phases, the only people who don’t really know that are the players,” Bielema said. “What players’ reality is and what their perception is is huge.”
He told the story of a former player at Wisconsin, who thought Alvarez was an offensive coach. Alvarez actually built his reputation on defense.
“Coach (Alvarez) always matriculated to the offensive side (during practice),” Bielema said. “He wanted to understand what was going on, what was being said.”
So the answer to Loren’s question:
“I think I’ll be heavily involved in all three,” Bielema said.