CHAMPAIGN — One of the first people Bret Bielema talked to after taking over Illinois football was Illini men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood.
In the small world that is college sports, they share a close friend: Indiana State men’s basketball coach Greg Lansing.
Lansing connected Bielema and Underwood with a phone call.
“I immediately fell in love with Coach Underwood, his style, his philosophy, his demeanor, his character, all the things that make him successful today,” Bielema told me Thursday.
Underwood and Bielema talk when they can. Bielema sends “good luck” and “congrats” messages.
“Obviously, it’s a real busy time right now for him,” Bielema said.
The success of the basketball program will help Bielema as he rebuilds Illinois football.
When recruiting returns to some semblance of normal, Bielema will take prospects to see Underwood’s team play.
“Some of your best recruiting visits during these months are centered around a basketball program that is playing well at home,” Bielema said.
Bielema could find a place on his football team for Illinois basketball standout Kofi Cockburn.
“He certainly looks the part and he plays the part too,” Bielema said. “I saw him fling the guy off him with a little elbow shove. Now, he got called for it.
“He’s demonstrated routinely to me he would be a good defensive end/tight end prospect.”
Bielema likes what he sees from Ayo Dosunmu, too.
“He seems to just raise everybody to another level,” Bielema said.
The Illinois football team has its share of former prep basketball standouts. Bielema is fine with his guys playing basketball during the offseason.
“It’s a good way to stay in shape — and have some fun,” Bielema said. “During the football season, we’ll tell them to put that round ball away for a while.”
After COVID-19 restrictions are eased, Bielema and wife Jen plan to be regulars at State Farm Center.
“My wife loves the b-ball games,” Bielema said. “You’ll see me at wrestling matches, too.”
Bielema isn’t a fan of the terms “football school” or “basketball school.”
“I think it’s about the University of Illinois, it’s not about a sport,” Bielema said. “We’re a university that’s working for a common goal to have the university have success.”
Good luck charm?Illinois fans will be happy to know good basketball tends to follow Bielema wherever he goes. During Bielema’s seven years at Wisconsin, Bo Ryan’s Badgers made the NCAA tournament every time. They reached three Sweet 16s and had an overall record of 179-64.
The good court times continued for Bielema at Arkansas. Mike Anderson’s teams went to the NCAA tournament three of Bielema’s five years and made the NIT once.
Overall, Wisconsin and Arkansas basketball went 293-116 when Bielema was running the football programs.
It appears the good court run is continuing for Bielema at Illinois, with Underwood’s Illini ranked No. 5 and headed back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013.
Not that Bielema will take any of the credit. He points to his new boss, athletic director Josh Whitman.
“Josh has been able to find that talent, find that culture with Brad that fit perfectly here at the University of Illinois,” Bielema said. “Now, you’re seeing the rewards of it. Hopefully, we can accomplish the same things in football.”
Back in the dayDuring his time at Prophetstown High, Bielema’s winter sport of choice was wrestling.
Except ... in his senior year, Bielema decided to give basketball a whirl.
“I went out for basketball for three weeks thinking that’s what I wanted to do,” Bielema said.
It didn’t take. After three weeks, Bielema went back to the mat.
“After I realized we were going to run up and down the floor all day,” Bielema said, “I didn’t like the nonphysical part of it.”
While playing football at Iowa, Bielema didn’t attend many basketball games.
When he joined the football staff at Iowa, Bielema went to Carver-Hawkeye Arena for both recruiting and for fun.
“I loved going to the games,” Bielema said.
Quick hits
- Bielema and his staff have received their first rounds of COVID-19 vaccines, with the second shot scheduled soon.
“I appreciate the consideration the University made to give us those,” Bielema said.
In the time of a global pandemic, Bielema talks to his players often about doing their part to stay safe.
“We’ve been very, very good about it,” Bielema said. “I think the guys are being smart about their decisions. As we head into spring ball, we can’t afford to lose guys for periods of a week or two and still be able to accomplish what we need to this spring. They are being very diligent. I’ve used the basketball team as an example, how careful they’ve been and how successful they’ve been about that.”
- Bielema’s Illinois debut is set for Aug. 28 at home against Nebraska. The game was originally scheduled for Dublin but has been moved from Ireland to Champaign.
“To be able to open up Week 0 here at home in Champaign in Memorial Stadium,” Bielema said, “I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
- Bielema likes what he sees from his team so far.
“The kids have been reacting very, very well,” Bielema said. “We got them on the field for the first time this week. We got to work out with them Tuesday morning on the skills and drills that are specific to them.”