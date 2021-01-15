CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema joked about putting up a barrier around the state of Illinois to keep the best high school football players close to home.
While questionable legally, the new Illinois coach has the right idea.
Check college rosters in the Big Ten and beyond and you fill find top players from Illinois making a major impact ... at somewhere other than the home-state school.
Alabama just won another national title with the help of tight end Jahleel Billingsley. The sophomore went to Tuscaloosa from Chicago Phillips.
Mississippi just upset Indiana in the Outback Bowl with two Illinois natives starting at offensive tackle. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin’s Nick Broeker and Nashville’s Royce Newman protected quarterback Matt Corral, who threw for 342 yards in a 26-20 victory.
Want an example closer to home? Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski, a Maine South graduate, just finished an impressive rookie season for the No. 10 Wildcats.
Put Billingsley, Broeker, Newman and Skoronski on the Illinois roster in 2020 and it seems likely the team would have finished better than 2-6.
Because, in part, of his failures to successfully recruit the best from Illinois, Lovie Smith was fired after five seasons.
It wasn’t always for lack of trying.
Take Skoronski. Smith and his staff went after the Maine South star in a big way.
“They at one point brought eight staff members in, including Lovie Smith,” Maine South coach David Inserra told me this week. “It was very impressive. They recruited Peter extremely hard. I think he liked the culture at Northwestern a little better.”
Inserra has been in charge at Maine South for 21 years, leading one of the state’s top programs.
During Inserra’s tenure, all sorts of Hawks have earned FBS scholarships. But Illinois has not been a frequent landing spot.
That can change. In a hurry.
Inserra likes Bielema’s history of success in the Big Ten. He won three conference titles while the coach at Wisconsin. And Bielema led Arkansas to three bowls in five seasons.
“I think they were up against it in terms of what happened before them and just how good the SEC is,” Inserra said.
Bielema’s three years in the NFL, including time spent with Bill Belichick, are also a plus.
“No matter how good he was, he’s probably even better from those experiences,” Inserra said. “He’s a big name and a big name locally, which I think helps the overall climate at Illinois.
“I think it’s a good move, and he’s putting the right guys in place.”
Among the assistants named to Bielema’s Illinois staff so far, Inserra is most familiar with offensive line coach Bart Miller, who played at Elk Grove.
“He’s recruited us at several stops where he’s been an assistant coach,” Inserra said. “I’m excited for him to come back to Illinois. I would think he’d be recruiting us.”
Inserra figures to have recruitable players in the future. Current junior tight end/spit end Chris Petrucci is already hearing from the MAC and Ivy League.
“He’s a bright kid and a talented, hard-working kid,” Inserra said.
Though he spent three years in the NFL, Bielema is considered much more of a college coach than Smith.
“What they are doing is on the right track,” Inserra said. “They do have to get more Illinois kids. There’s enough talent out there.”
Bielema, Inserra said, wants to be at Illinois.
“He’s not looking to go other places,” Inserra said. “He could be there a good 10, 15 years.”
Close to homeNew Illinois defensive line coach Terrance Jamison played for Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer Bill Mosel at Thornton.
Jamison signed with Wisconsin, where his playing career ended early because of injury.
His brother, Tim, was a News-Gazette All-State selection before playing at Michigan and in the NFL.
Both Jamisons were pursued by Illinois. Both went elsewhere in the Big Ten.
“Illinois was the first college we ever visited,” Terrance Jamison said. “We have a lot of family, a lot of friends and people that we know that played at Illinois and went to school here.”
Their parents brought them to campus for spring ball and games.
“This was definitely a place on the radar at all times,” Jamison said.
Bielema’s staff plans to make recruiting Illinois its top priority. Put it back on the radar.
“Absolutely,” Jamison said. “We’ve got to make the state of Illinois our focus. That’s what Coach Bielema wants to do and that’s what we’re going to do. We can’t let any good players get out of this state.”
Strong supportWhen The News-Gazette asked Mark Grounds about Bielema a few weeks ago, the 20-year Jacksonville coach was all for the hire.
Grounds feels even better about Bielema today. The new assistants are a big part of it.
“It really appears like he’s putting together a professional college staff,” Grounds said. “It’s huge. They all have high praise as being great recruiters and great teachers, which is one of the things he said was important to him.”
Grounds talked to Bielema the day he was hired by Illinois. Bielema laid out his plan and is sticking to it.
The number of players already on the roster who have decided to return to the Illini is also a good sign, Grounds said.
“The people that are in the building have to believe in the message of what the future is going to bring,” Grounds said.
Bielema has already reached out to the high school coaches in the state. And to some of the top players, who are planning to go elsewhere.
“He is wasting zero time,” Grounds said. “He is rolling through it.
“His actions in the first three weeks shows he’s serious about it with getting around the key in-state talent.”
It’s a change from the Smith era. No one from Illinois had stopped in Jacksonville in four years.
“Coach Bielema is off to a good start,” Grounds said. “It seems to me the high school coaches are giving him opportunity to repair some fences with University of Illinois football.”