The first few days on the job went off without a hitch.
New Illinois football coach Bret Bielema impressed the media with his candor, knowledge and passion for his new school.
Now comes the hard parts: Putting together a staff, piecing together a roster, finding a house in Champaign-Urbana and moving. (Of course, he’s got about 100 guys on the team who could help with some heavy lifting. Careful with the piano.)
As Christmas comes on Friday, here are five “gifts” Bielema should hope he finds underneath the tree.
1. A more convenient opener.I wonder if Josh Whitman blocked all the schedule websites on Bielema’s laptop.
Apparently not.
Bielema knows his first game with his new school is set for Aug. 28 in not-so-nearby Dublin.
At the time it was announced, the game in the Ireland capital seemed like a cool idea. Fly the team to the old country for a matchup with Nebraska. Playing in Week Zero, it has little television competition. All eyes would be on the Illini.
But the pandemic has taken all the fun out of it. What Illinois fan will plan a trip now with the uncertainty of COVID-19? We hope to all be vaccinated by the end of the summer, but there are no guarantees.
The better plan is to move the game to Champaign (Illinois is the scheduled host) and delay the Ireland excursion for a few years.
2. A speedy jet.To use for quick trips across the country to meet with potential assistant coaches. And if Bielema doesn’t want to travel, he can send the plane to bring the coaches to him.
Of course, there is plenty of interest in who Bielema picks to lead the offense, defense and special teams. But other than Iowa State’s Nathan Scheelhaase, the coaching candidates can slip into town unrecognized.
Once the staff is put together, the jet will come in handy for recruiting (see No. 3).
3. A shiny new class.The old staff added 14 players in the early-signing period. But there are more holes to fill in the February slot.
Somewhere out there is the next Whitney Mercilus, an under-recruited player who will become a star at the college and pro level.
Bielema had one of those guys at Wisconsin, J.J. Watt, who transferred from Central Michigan and became a force in Madison. And is doing so now with Mercilus and the Texans.
The remainder of the class doesn’t have to be all future Watts. They just have to add to the base of Bielema’s first team.
4. Nice home in kid-friendly neighborhood.
Which in Champaign-Urbana is all of them. No offense to the wonderful communities of Mahomet, St. Joseph, Tolono, Philo, Monticello etc., but it will be great if Bielema and his family settles down in C-U.
Makes for a quicker drive to the office and provides convenient shopping, entertainment and restaurants.
5. The best technology money can buy.There is this thing called the transfer portal. It is not so much a place as it is a concept. Bielema will need to visit often.
After Bielema gets a good handle on his returning roster, there will be holes to fill. If he needs a linebacker, there might be someone in the Mountain West ready to make a move. Southern Cal has been good to the Illini in recent years, so he might want to check its list, too.
The new transfer rules, where a player will be able to move without penalty, is the perfect gift for Bielema and his staff. It gives them the chance to rebuild in a year or two instead of the usual four or five.
Another gift to add to the list: wins. Every college football coach wants them. And needs them. Especially first-year Big Ten coaches.