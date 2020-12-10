When does 2021 start? Three weeks? Not soon enough.
The coronavirus-induced vacancy of all sports rules continued Wednesday.
The Big Ten, which earlier mandated teams play a minimum of six games to be eligible for the conference championship game, changed its mind on Wednesday.
Why? Because it had no choice. Stick to the rule and the league would have been sticking it to itself by limiting its chance to have a team in the College Football Playoff.
The team in question, Ohio State, is certainly one of the best four teams in the country. And worthy of a shot at the brass ring.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 has cost the Buckeyes three games with Maryland, Illinois and Michigan.
Never mind that the Big Ten could have saved a lot of its current problems by sticking to its original schedule, which allowed for makeup dates and open weeks. Flexibility, like that shown by most of the rest of college football, has never been a Big Ten strong suit.
Better late than never, the Big Ten agreed Wednesday to let the Buckeyes (5-0) play Northwestern (5-1) in Indianapolis next weekend.
It is the right call.
I would never count out Pat Fitzgerald’s and his Wildcats, but they are going to have a tough time against Ohio State. Led by the Big Ten’s best quarterback in Justin Fields, the Buckeyes can score points on anyone. Even the tough-as-nails Wildcats.
It will take a turnover-filled nightmare for Ohio State to lose. Possible, but not likely.
You are going to hear some comments — not from me — that the Big Ten shouldn’t have caved. Ohio State knew the rules. Too bad if it can’t play for the title.
But are we really going to go there? Everything is different this year. Adapting is the key.
Playing and staying healthy in 2020 has been tricky and difficult. Some have done better than others.
Illinois is near the top of the nice list. Lovie Smith has challenged the Illini to be diligent and they apparently have, with few infections among the players and staff. We hoped all the football players could avoid infection. That wasn’t very realistic.
Teammates share rides, apartments and a locker room. The endless testing helped, but was not a cure-all. No question the constant monitoring kept the spread from being even worse.
Traditions on holdWhile Ohio State is able to play in the conference title game, it will miss its annual brouhaha against Michigan.
Smith, who coached in the rivalry game in 1995 when he was an assistant coach at Ohio State and the Buckeyes lost 31-23, will miss it.
“Part of college football is to get your traditional games in,” Smith said Wednesday. “Probably the most traditional game in the Big Ten Conference is Ohio State-Michigan. For that not to be played, that kind of tells you how different it is this year.”
The Game isn’t the only rivalry canceled. Indiana and Purdue called off their matchup, too, on Wednesday.
The Big Ten could have considered drastic changes to its schedule this week and next. Shift some teams to make sure every healthy squad had an opponent.
But Michigan’s status wasn’t known until Tuesday, and the Big Ten athletic directors didn’t meet until Wednesday morning to discuss changing the rule.
“A reasonable conversation to have would have been ideally by Tuesday, Wednesday at the latest,” Smith said. “It’s a different year. You just never know. We feel pretty good about our chances of playing Northwestern this week. We’ll just go with that.”
Cross your fingersHelp is on the way. Not soon enough to do much about 2020, but hopefully in time to make the 2021 season feel like 2019.
A vaccine is expected to get approval Thursday, with shots by the millions going into arms in the coming months.
Smith said he will be ready for a shot.
“I’ve been around a few years,” the 62-year-old said. “Every vaccine they’ve told me I needed to take, I’ve done that. I believe in modern medicine and anything you can do to stay healthy and keep diseases away, I will be in line when they tell me that I can.”