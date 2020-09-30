CHAMPAIGN — College coaches are asked to know a little bit about a lot of items. Generally, epidemiology isn’t one of them.
Well, it hadn’t been.
But COVID-19 has forced coaches to consider taking a new set of items under their domain.
“I definitely let our medical people do their job,” Illinois football coach Lovie Smith said Tuesday. “They counsel and coach me up. I’ve been taught an awful lot.
“We’ve been going through a lot of different stages of learning about the disease, how do you cope with it, best practices.”
Smith jokes with Illinois head football trainer Jeremy Busch that they spend more time with each other than they spend with their wives.
“I trust his leadership and our players do,” Smith said. “We’ve been cutting edge with everything that we’ve done throughout the process.”
Busch and UI associate director of athletics for sports medicine Randy Ballard have been key in helping the Illini’s response to the pandemic.
“I let Rod Smith call the offense. I let Bob Ligashesky call what we do special team-wise,”Smith said. “You’ve got to trust some people in certain roles, and I definitely trust them.”
Smith talks often about the Illinois football family. The relationships among the coaches, staff and players are considered vital.
Now, the “father” of the team watches daily as his players and assistants are checked for a harmful disease.
“We’re all in this together,” Smith said. “As far as the testing is concerned, I’m like a parent. You’re at home and you’re wondering what your children are doing.”
Smith has faith that his players are following the rules away from the field. The coaches can’t be with them all the time.
“I really trust that they’re doing the right things,”Smith said. “As we’re talking about this COVID-19, you can be doing everything the right way and things can still pop up.
“I’m concerned.”
The rules and protocols have been in place long enough now that they have become routine. And Smith is a big fan of routine.
“You get better at it each day,” Smith said. “We’re in a good place right now. We know that can change quickly. Hopefully that won’t be the case.”
Smith and all other college coaches realize by now that the virus has its own rules.
Notre Dame seemed to be in good shape numbers-wise. But coach Brian Kelly confirmed that a mistake during a meal forced the team to postpone its game against Wake Forest.
Smtih and his peers are learning every day. And are willing to admit they don’t have all the answers.
Quality of play
Now fully into training camp mode, the Illini are working out each morning from 8:30 to 10:30.
They have the next three weekends to watch games in other conferences. The ACC, American, Big 12, Conference USA, SEC and Sun Belt are now on the field, with the Big Ten, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West and Pac-12 on the way in the coming weeks.
“I’m just enjoying good college football,” Smith said. “Good NFL football. I can do that for a living. Long after I’m done coaching, I’m going to be a football fan. So, that’s been neat.”
Smith is watching situational football: How do teams handle the end of the half? How do they work late in the game?
“Every year, there’s a different flavor,” he said. “What’s the flavor this year down in the red zone?”
There is talk that the level of play has slipped a bit through the first month of football games played amid a pandemic. Tackling isn’t as sharp. Quarterbacks and receivers are struggling to get connected.
Smith doesn’t see it that way.
“That’s a cop out when people say, ‘Hey, there’s sloppy play. Tackling is bad,’” Smith said. “Nobody is scrimmaging during training camp. That went out a long time ago. It’s still about position.
“Think of a heavyweight fighter. There not just beating each other up, they spar. And when they get to the regular fight, then they fight.”
Smith sees strong performances happening in other sports.
“You watch the NBA playoffs right now, they’re playing pretty good ball,” he said. “Baseball’s playing pretty good.”
Football is too.
“There’s been a winner in every game, so somebody’s playing pretty good football,” Smith said. “When the Big Ten starts playing football, I think we’re going to see a good brand of football that’s been as good as it’s been in the past.”
Bonus time
In 2019, Smith and the Illini made sure to limit some of the players to four or fewer games, which saved a year of eligibility under the new redshirt rules adopted by the NCAA.
No such worry in 2020. Unless the NCAA changes its mind, this season won’t cost the players a year of eligibility.
“Everybody has a free year,” Smith said. “Just like we’ve done in the past, if there’s somebody we feel like can help us right now, we’re going to play them.”
The 2020 rule could lead to a logical move for the sport down the road: Five years of full eligibility.
It’s been talked about in the past. COVID-19 makes it more of an immediate need.
There are cost considerations and scholarship limits to address. But those seem like minor obstacles as the sport tries to wade through the pandemic.