For years, the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association held its annual clinic in Champaign.
Hundreds of prep coaches from across the state would make the trip in the spring, fill a local hotel (The Chancellor and more recently the Hilton Garden Inn).
Lots of football talk, a chance to network and get together with old friends.
The last one was held in spring 2019. Then, well, you know, the pandemic.
The 2020 version — at least in person — couldn’t happen because of safety concerns.
But the clever coaches, including former Champaign Central coach Dave Jacobs, came up with another way.
Starting Tuesday night and continuing throughout the week, the IHSFCA is hosting a Virtual Clinic.
Site: Wherever you have access to the Internet.
As of Tuesday morning, close to 500 had signed up to attend.
Financially, the move looks like a hit. The IHSFCA is getting 75 percent of the registration fees.
“There’s no expenses, really,” Jacobs said.
The organization is working with CoachTube, which helped put on earlier virtual clinics in Texas and Louisiana.
This year’s Illinois Virtual Clinic won’t permanently replace the in-person version. The coaches hope to return to a traditional clinic in spring 2022.
The spring event has always included a recognition of state champions and IHSFCA Hall of Fame inductions. Jacobs just went in.
The clinic can’t be scheduled this upcoming spring because schools hope to be playing the delayed season.
The Zoom clinic will likely be an additional permanent event going forward, probably during the winter months, with notable speakers who wouldn’t be able to make it to Champaign in the spring, Jacobs said.
Taking a passThis week, Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald is one of the speakers. So is Maryland’s Mike Locksley. And Miami (Ohio) coach Chuck Martin. They all have games scheduled this weekend, but were happy to take the time to be part of the show.
“Fitz has always been always been committed to our association and our clinic,” Jacobs said. “He and (Illinois State coach) Brock Spack will do whatever for our association.”
One school not participating this year: Illinois.
Why not?
“We have our season right now,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said Tuesday. “That’s what we’re concentrating on right now.”
Smith was invited, Jacobs said, and has participated in the clinic during past sessions in Champaign.
In fact, every college head football coach in the state was asked to speak. Fitzgerald, Spack, Eastern Illinois’ Adam Cushing and Southern Illinois’ Nick Hill have sessions.
While the current Illinois staff isn’t represented, there are all sorts of exes involved.
Former Illini coaches Lou Tepper, Ron Turner and Ron Zook are hosting sessions.
Zook’s “Fireside Chat” is set for Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Turner will reflect on his 41 years in coaching at 5 p.m. Thursday. And Tepper talks about linebacker fundamentals at 5 p.m. Friday.
The guy with the ringSuper Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner leads off Thursday’s session at 4 p.m.
How did the IHSFCA land him? Because of the endless connections of the coaches.
All of the speakers are volunteering.
It makes sense for college coaches like Fitzgerald and Locksley, a former Illini offensive coordinator, to take part. Especially with an audience that isn’t limited by geography.
High school coaches from across the country are attending. And some of them have top players who will be looking at colleges.
“What a great recruiting tool,” Jacobs said.
Bob Asmussen