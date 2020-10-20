CHAMPAIGN — Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has COVID-19. So does Florida coach Dan Mullen. Florida State coach Mike Norvell had it. Apparently, even Alabama legend Nick Saban.
COVID-19 is having a major effect on college football this fall. What if it happened here?
First, know that Illinois coach Lovie Smith is doing what he can to avoid infection.
“I wash my hands. I try to socially distance as much as I possibly can outside of our department here,” the 62-year-old Smith said on Monday afternoon. “We wear the masks. I think that’s what most people do that believe you can make a difference in your health by just following some of those things. It’s not 100 percent. We’re living in society still. Right now, our guys are taking care of business, and I’m a part of that. I’m just following the protocol like everybody else is.”
If Smith has to quarantine, there is a coaching succession plan in place for the Illini. Not that he will tell the general public what it is.
“We have a third-down game plan, short-yardage game plan and everything else,” Smith said. “You kind of keep your game plan to yourself a little bit, and we’ll do the same thing. But we feel good about where we are.”
So do the Illinois players. If the worst happens, they feel prepared.
“It would be something where obviously we’d all be disappointed and it would be a downer,” linebacker Jake Hansen said.
“From a health standpoint, it’s definitely very worrisome and we’re going to be praying for them. But from a strictly football business standpoint, I don’t think it would be the end of the world.”
Smith is also the Illini’s defensive coordinator. He wears two very important hats.
“I think Coach Smith has done a good job developing the coaches underneath him to potentially fill that void if that situation were to come up,” Hansen said.
Yes, it is possible to cope with the virus. But not preferable.
“It would be tough, but I think our staff is well-equipped if things were to happen like that,” said Brandon Peters, the Illini quarterback who works closely with offensive coordinator Rod Smith. “We’ve got guys on our staff that can step up and fill a role. It wouldn’t be the same as having Coach Rod or Coach Lovie because they bring immense leadership. A lot of people look up to them for guidance.
“At the same time, the bond that we have with our coaches and with the players, all of us working together, I think that would be something that would be able to be pulled off. But it definitely wouldn’t be an easy task.”
Beyond Lovie Smith, there isn’t a lot of college head-coaching experience on the staff.
Rod Smith has spent his entire career as assistant. Same for the other nine Illini assistants. During games, Rod Smith works from the press box, which gives him a better view of the field, but he said Monday, he could move to the field if he needed to.
“That would be (Lovie’s) call,” Rod Smith said. “If he wants me to do that, I’d be OK going down. I’d be OK staying up.”
Illinois spent time during training camp getting ready for whatever happens next.
“Knock on wood, the worst-case scenario where I couldn’t be around or Coach Lovie couldn’t be around, there are steps in place how we continue to run our systems, how we keep running the program,” Rod Smith said.
Playing it safe
Lovie Smith and the Illini are traveling later this week to Wisconsin, which has one of the highest COVID-19 positivity rates in the nation.
“We talk about concentrating on the things that we can control,” Lovie Smith said. “You talk about the positivity rate in Wisconsin. We’re not going to be there at all of those places. For us to be able to play the game Friday night, we’re going to have a clean field. Both programs will be that way. We’re not really worried about a lot of those things.”
The constant testing for both teams should help them avoid some of the issues faced by other schools. And other sports.
“In a way, the football teams have been in a form of a bubble a little bit,” Lovie Smith said.
The Illini will stay Thursday night in Madison.
“We trust the protocols they have in place there,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of things on our mind about this Wisconsin game, but us being safe, that’s not one of them.”
Smith has been happy with the way his team has followed the rules.
“We haven’t had a lot of positive tests,” Smith said. “They’ve done what we’ve asked them to do.
“In order for us to be able to get a college season in, everybody has to sacrifice a little bit. And that’s what they’re doing.”
Down the road
The Big Ten is cramming nine games into a nine-week window. In the middle of a global pandemic.
Will it make it to the finish line? No surprise, Lovie Smith is going to take it one step at a time.
“As you look into the future, it’s hard to tell,” he said. “We’re going to start off with Week 1 first. We’ve been without football for so long. ... I think we can get it done. But if you look at society, society isn’t getting it done. We can’t convince older people to put on a mask, infringing on my rights and all that. It seems like it’s a small thing we’re asking people to do in order to get that done.”