CHAMPAIGN — On July 1, Milo Eifler found himself in the middle of a controversy.
Naturally, Twitter was involved.
The day he was to participate in a virtual press conference, the Illinois linebacker used social media to express his concerns about playing football in the time of a global pandemic. It caused an almost three-hour delay in Eifler’s availability. In the meantime, he talked to Illinois coach Lovie Smith and Illini athletic director Josh Whitman, who helped to answer many of his questions.
“They’ve invested in us,” Eifler said. “They only want the best.”
Now, three months later, Eifler is pleased with the setup Illinois has put in place.
Illinois tests the players daily for COVID-19.
While the system isn’t foolproof, it adds a level of confidence for Eifler and his teammates.
“We have some of the best testing in the Big Ten,” Eifler said Friday. “That provided us a safe environment.”
Eifler feels like his concerns were heard, and he is counting down the days until the start of the 2020 season.
The Illini open at No. 19 Wisconsin on Oct. 24 and the Washington transfer figures to stay busy.
If it goes the way he hopes, Eifler will have a productive senior season and get drafted by an NFL team.
“With everything going on in the country, there will be a lot of eyes on the UI football team this year,” Eifler said. “With all the great guys and great transfers and new team that we have, I just feel like we have something special. It’s a time to prove it.”
Eifler enters his second season as a starter. He finished sixth on the team with 63 tackles in 2019.
The experience will help Eifler in 2020.
“With one year under my belt, I have more confidence,” he said.
To take the next step, Eifler said he needs to improve his recognition of offensive schemes. He is working on it by watching film and studying tendencies.
Short seasonThe Illini will play a nine-game conference schedule against the Big Ten only. The league put a string of rules in place to help protect the teams.
“I’m all on board with what the guidelines are,” Eifler said.
On Aug. 11, when the Big Ten announced it was postponing the season, Eifler wasn’t sure he would get to play this fall.
“I really didn’t know,” Eifler said. “As you saw, the Big Ten committee was like a roller coaster.
“I felt like once the decision came out and we had a set date, everything started feeling more real.”
Seeing the ACC, Big 12 and SEC on TV last month made him eager to get on the field. And a bit jealous.
“I was like, ‘Why am I not playing?’” Eifler said.
Position of strengthLed by 2019 Butkus Award semifinalist Jake Hansen, linebacker is one of the solid spots on the team. Eifler and Khalan Tolson also started last season.
“I feel like we have a lot of experience between us and the young guys as well,” Eifler said. “Our defense is getting ready to handle some business coming in three weeks.
“There is talent all over the linebacker group. With that comes competition. We know what we can do, but we always want to do more.”
Eifler appreciates the emphasis both Illinois linebackers coach Miles Smith and the elder Smith place on creating takeaways. The Illini ranked among the best nationally in turnovers gained last season.
“Coach Smith and Coach Miles keep on filling us up with valuable information,” Eifler said. “It’s our job to make it happen on the field.”