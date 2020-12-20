Asmussen | First impressions: Illini land a winner
Be honest.
Did you think Dabo Swinney was the answer when Clemson hired him?
Or that Brian Kelly would build Notre Dame into a power again?
Maybe. But you didn’t know for certain.
The only big-time college hire in the last 20 years that looked like a sure-fire hit was when Alabama rescued Nick Saban from the Dolphins. Of course, Saban had already won a national title at LSU. He was a proven commodity.
I’m not about to compare Bret Bielema to Saban, who is the best coach in the history of college football.
But the new Illinois football leader brings a level of competence that was missing. Bielema has been there, done that. Over and over again.
He followed legend Barry Alvarez at Wisconsin in 2006 and immediately started winning big.
He won at least eight games in six of his seven seasons with the Badgers. All seven years were above .500.
The Illinois program Bielema inherits hasn’t won more than it lost in nine years. And counting. Though I think he has a chance to break that streak in 2021.
Critics will point to his two losing seasons at Arkansas during a five-year stint leading the Razorbacks. His first and his last seasons.
Being more of a glass-half-full kind of guy, I prefer to dwell on his three consecutive winning seasons with the Razorbacks.
Fayetteville isn’t an easy place to find success. Since Bielema left, Arkansas has won two, two and three games. Apparently, he wasn’t the problem.
For Illinois, hiring Bielema looks like a no-brainer. He has more wins in the last 12 years (97) than the school he’ll now call home has in the past 22.
You start to do one of those annoying pro-con lists, and the pros win in a landslide.
Pros
➜ He’s from the state (Prophetstown, population 1,956).
➜ He played in the Big Ten, walking on at Iowa and eventually earning a scholarship and becoming captain.
➜ He has coached in the Rose Bowl. Twice. And a bunch of other bowls, too.
➜ Nobody Illinois could have hired would be more intent on beating Iowa and Wisconsin. He played and/or worked at both places. The division rivalries, which had mostly been dormant because of the Illinois downturn, suddenly perked up.
➜ His last three years spent in the NFL were not 21 years. Sure, he has been away from college for a bit. But learning from Bill Belichick has to be a good thing. Unless it’s about fashion, then not so much.
➜ My first take on Bielema personality-wise based on his interview on WDWS 1400-AM during “Illini Pella Saturday SportsTalk” was pretty easy: good dude, friendly and personable. I like that he respected the players and the current coaches and didn’t insist on being with the team at the Penn State game. That was the right call and showed great awareness.
Cons
➜ He is another defensive-minded head coach, the fourth of five since Ron Turner was fired after the 2004 season. The key here is hiring the right offensive coordinator. Bielema has a favored style: run the ball and control the line of scrimmage. That’s the strength of the current team, so this also works in the pro list.
➜ This isn’t really a con, but this venture is going to be costly for Illinois. The first year of Bielema’s six-year deal calls for a salary of $4.2 million, a small increase from what Smith was to be paid. And Bielema will need money to put together a staff.
Back in the dayI first talked to Bielema in the early 1990s. He was a senior at Iowa, and I wanted to ask him about playing against his home-state school.
It was for a midweek story, part of our preview ahead of the Illini-Iowa game.
I normally don’t pay much attention to defensive linemen, but I watched Bielema in the trenches. Impressive. A guy who got every bit out of his ability.
Bielema wasn’t a star player, but he managed to turn himself into a valuable part of successful Iowa teams. The Hawkeyes went to the Rose Bowl and won 10 games another season.
Bielema worked and played for Hayden Fry. He also worked for Bill Snyder at Kansas State and Alvarez at Wisconsin. As mentor lists go, Bielema’s is top-notch.
Ask a BadgerSt. Joseph-Ogden graduate Erik Prather knows all about Bielema. He played at Wisconsin from 2006-09, earning a scholarship after originally walking on.
What does Prather think of Bielema?
“He’s a smart, sharp guy who will hire great people that share his vision of developing smart, tough, dependable players that will compete their butts off,” Prather told me Saturday. “Wonderful hire.”
That’s been pretty much the consensus from others who have written me since the Saturday morning announcement. The general feeling is that Illinois now has a coach who can pull the program from its long slide.
If Bielema is able to replicate his success at Wisconsin — or even get close — they might need to clear space for another statue.
At age 50, he’s a dozen years short of Lovie Smith. Bielema can work here 10 to 15 seasons. Plenty of time to bump his already impressive career record.
Illini fans don’t expect miracles. They don’t demand Illinois becomes Wisconsin South.
What they want to see is a competitive team that threatens to win the Big Ten West every few years. And gets to bowls more often than not.
Others have failed. Sometimes in spectacular fashion.
It’s time for the guy from Prophetstown to give it a whirl.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.