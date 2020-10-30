On Saturday against Purdue, Illinois opens its fifth home season with Lovie Smith in charge. Here’s what I am thinking before the Boilermakers and Illini kick off at 11 a.m. inside Memorial Stadium:
➜ 1. Of Smith’s 15 college wins, 10 are at home. And four of those came in Big Ten games against Michigan State (2016), Minnesota (‘18), Wisconsin (‘19) and Rutgers (‘19). Smith will try to score his first home victories against Purdue, Ohio State and Iowa this season.
➜ 2. Like everything else in 2020, the game is going to be weird. Really weird. I can’t imagine what it is going to be like. Quiet, I guess.
➜ 3. I was going to write that I won’t miss the pregame traffic. But that isn’t right. Because I go so early (usually three hours before kickoff), I rarely see much traffic. And postgame, fans in the past were mostly gone by the time I headed home. Also, Illinois is blessed with an easy-access stadium. One of the most convenient in the conference.
➜ 4. Note that we haven’t spent a second this week talking about the point spread. Folks were freaking out last week when Wisconsin was a three-touchdown pick. Turns out, the Badgers could have covered a 37-point spread. For the record, the Boilermakers are seven-point favorites Saturday. Seems about right.
➜ 5. OK, I foolishly just checked Saturday’s forecast. It is going to be perfect football weather. Especially for late October. Sunny and temperatures in the high 50s. With no COVID-19, it would be a day with a potential for a massive walk-up crowd. Oh, well. Maybe next year. Sigh. Or 2022.
➜ 6. We won’t see the Boilermakers back in town until Nov. 5, 2022. That’s part of a brutal stretch for Illinois that follows trips to Penn State and Michigan two years from now. Will Jeff Brohm still be at Purdue then? The school certainly wants him to stay, but he has had chances to leave in the past. It’s probably a good sign that he said no to his alma mater Louisville. Brohm and Purdue have been a great fit. Here’s hoping he becomes the next Joe Tiller.
➜ 7. I have a new favorite Big Ten player. It is Purdue running back Zander Horvath. The junior from Mishawaka, Ind., stepped in against Iowa and ran for 129 yards. He wears the same number as former Purdue star Mike Alstott (40). And at one point in the game, he went all Brian Leonard and hurdled the befuddled Hawkeyes. Perhaps, Horvath’s position coach Chris Barclay will suggest he stay ground-bound. But you have to love the spirit.
➜ 8. Speaking of running backs, Mike Epstein is back and full go with the Illini. He got off to a rough start against Wisconsin with a fumble on his first carry.
By the time the game ended, Epstein’s miscue had been overwhelmed by poor play on both sides of the ball. There is potential among Epstein’s backups. But the Floridian provides Rod Smith with the best combination of runner/catcher/blocker. He looks fully recovered from last season’s knee surgery. The late start to the season gave him extra time to heal. Now that the rust is knocked off, I won’t be at all surprised to see Epstein play well against the Boilermakers.
➜ 9. I grew up watching running quarterbacks and have always been a fan. All you have to know to realize how effective they can be is defensive coordinators don’t like to see them. They would much rather face a pocket passer than someone who can move. So, Brandon Peters helped the Illini offense by again showing his ability to gain yards in big chunks. Is it risky? Yes, some. The team can’t afford to lose him.
But Peters did a great job getting stronger in the offseason and is willing to do what it takes to help the offense. I don’t think he should run 25 times. But 5-10 carries a game seems reasonable. Some of the best Illinois teams the past two decades featured mobile quarterbacks Juice Williams and Nathan Scheelhaase.
➜ 10. Middle linebacker Jake Hansen got knocked out of the Wisconsin game after taking a hard shot in the first half. It did not look good as Hansen struggled to get off the field. But I am hearing that Hansen will be available for the Purdue game, which is a positive sign for the Illinois defense. He is the unquestioned leader of the group and plays a vital role in lining up everyone. Going into the season, Hansen was the player the defense could least afford to lose. If he is back, as I suspect, it will provide a big lift for Illinois.
➜ 11. I’m not exactly sure what to expect this week from Isaiah Williams. Rod Smith tried out the redshirt freshman quarterback against Wisconsin, and it did not go well. To be fair to Smith and Williams, the Badgers will make a lot of players look bad this season. I totally understand the temptation to play Williams. Especially in a year that doesn’t count against his eligibility. The long-term benefit of his playing needs to be measured against the potential short-term disruption to the offense.
➜ 12. Calling all tight ends. Report to Memorial Stadium for Saturday’s game against Purdue. Here’s a promise: You will see the ball. Unless you don’t. My hunch is that Rod Smith heard enough complaining about the limited use of the tight ends that he will direct some business their way early.
Again, part of it was because of the smothering defense played by Wisconsin. Didn’t seem to be whole lot of opportunities for anybody to make plays. Daniel Barker and Luke Ford are talented players with skill sets capable of hurting opposing defenses. My guess is they catch at least a combined eight passes against Purdue. Too high? We’ll see.
➜ 13. What happened to the takeaway-driven Illinois defense against Wisconsin? It produced one, a fumble that Tarique Barnes turned into his team’s only score. So, he got the message. The defense clearly missed Hansen, a one-man fumble forcing factory. Maybe he will pop out a couple against the Boilermakers. If Illinois can’t win the turnover battle, it will have a difficult time winning many of the remaining games on the schedule.
➜ 14. Much more is expected this season from the offensive line, which returned four of five starters from 2019. While there was plenty of blame to go around at Wisconsin, the bulk of it has to go to the guys up front. The offense gained just 218 yards and eight first downs.
Can’t win in the Big Ten with those paltry numbers. There aren’t a lot of personnel moves to be made on the offensive line. It simply comes down to playing better.
➜ 15. Besides the tight ends, the other player who needs to see the ball early and often Saturday is Josh Imatorbhebhe. The Southern Cal transfer did lead the team in catches against Wisconsin ... with three. He can do that in a quarter. Imatorbhebhe and Peters have a good connection going. They should dial it up 10 times or more.
➜ 16. I feel for the Wisconsin players and coaches who became infected with COVID-19. It has to be a major bummer after the team played so well in the opener. The Badgers climbed to No. 9 in the latest Associated Press Top 25. I have it ranked a bit lower at No. 11. With its game at Nebraska canceled this week because of all their positive tests, it will be difficult for me to justify moving Wisconsin up much if teams ahead of it lose.
➜ 17. I just got my COVID-19 tests results back, and I am negative. If the Badgers don’t mind a slow-footed 59-year-old with a heart condition behind center, I am ready to go next week against Purdue. Heck, I can even provide a scouting report from this week’s game. My test results were returned in less than two days. My plan is to go every week when I will be covering a game in person. Not so much for myself, but for the safety of others around me. Loren Tate and Scott Richey will be my booth mates on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Can’t wait.
➜ 18. If Hansen is able to play Saturday, we should still see plenty of Barnes against Purdue. The sophomore had a team-best 11 tackles against the Badgers, almost matching the 13 stops he had in 13 games last season. The Tennessee native has earned more playing time. A lot more playing time.
➜ 19. Before the opener, I mentioned that fans had been mostly kind to the officials this season. That didn’t last long. I got emails and texts from Illinois supporters who questioned the work of the crew at Wisconsin. To me, they did OK in a game that got out of hand late in the second quarter. At least there was no booing.
➜ 20. Prediction time. Purdue shocked me with its opening win against Iowa, which was in my Top 25. Playing without Brohm and Rondale Moore made the win even more impressive. The Boilermakers want revenge for last year’s home loss to Illinois. For the Illini, there is nowhere to go but up. Last week’s game was among the worst performances I have seen in 32 seasons covering Illinois. And I have watched a lot of bad football. In this space, I predicted a 24-23 Illinois win against Wisconsin. To quote George W. Bush and The Who: Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, you can’t get fooled again.
Purdue 31, Illinois 24.
