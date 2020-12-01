Year after year, I have asked Howard Griffith the same question: Are you OK with somebody breaking your record?
And the answer never changes: “Absolutely.”
In 1990 against Southern Illinois, Griffith broke the FBS record with eight rushing touchdowns in a game to help Illinois defeat the Salukis 56-21 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. That eclipsed the mark (seven) set by by Arnold “Showboat” Boykin of Mississippi in 1951.
Boykin’s record lasted 39 years. It took another 30 for someone to tie Griffith.
On Saturday, Buffalo’s Jaret Patterson ran for eight touchdowns in a 70-41 victory against Kent State.
And Patterson had the second-best day for a running back in FBS history, gaining 409 yards. That was 18 yards short of Oklahoma’s Samaje Perine’s record 427 yards set against (naturally) Kansas in 2014.
Buffalo coach Lance Leipold said afterward he wasn’t aware how close Patterson was to breaking both records.
Patterson came out of the game late and the Bulls scored one more time on a 15-yard run by Kevin Marks Jr. That could have easily been Patterson’s record-breaking ninth touchdown.
Maybe next time.
Patterson’s performance came as no surprise to MAC fans. He gained 301 yards his previous game against Bowling Green with four touchdowns.
For the season, Patterson already has 920 yards. He gained 1,013 as a freshman in 2018 and bumped it to 1,799 last season. Big things were expected from the 5-foot-9 Maryland native.
Unfortunately, he and the Bulls had to sit early this season while other conferences kicked off.
Buffalo didn’t open until Nov. 4, but Patterson has gone over 100 yards in three games. He ran just 20 times for 73 yards against Miami (Ohio).
Room with a viewEven if the Buffalo coach didn’t know about the big numbers Patterson was putting up Saturday, the folks at BTN sure did.
As he has done since BTN opened in 2007, Griffith spent the day on the studio show with longtime cohorts Dave Revsine and Gerry DiNardo.
Early on, they knew Griffith’s record might be threatened. Patterson scored three times in the first quarter and twice more in the second.
“We had fun with it with Dave Revsine taking pictures and videos,” Griffith said. “For me, it’s really about being in the moment. It’s not, ‘Oh, someone’s getting ready to tie your record, break your record.’ It will fall eventually.” I was fortunate to be in a situation where I could hold that record. It’s been a long time.”
The studio crew had a blast, following the game and the reaction on social media.After Patterson tied his record, Griffith’s phone started blowing up. Media types, friends and ex-teammates all wanted to chat.
“It was a chance for me to relive some of the things that happened 30 years ago,” Griffith said. “For me, I look back at the totality of the day (in 1990). It was a game that we should have taken care of early. If we had done that, I never would have had that opportunity.”
So much has changed since Griffith’s record day. Back then, there was no Twitter, Facebook or any social media. And no cell phones.
The only updates came on TV and radio. In the wacky 2020, it seems everyone was watching the Buffalo game. Or at least paying attention.
Griffith started getting texts from former teammates.
“They were being mean and funny,” Griffith said. “It’s a deal for them. Nobody wanted the record to be broken. ‘OK, you can tie.’ People around me were more emotionally involved than I was.”
Man with a planGriffith likes what Patterson had to say after the game. Instead of dwelling on his personal accomplishments, he talked about the team. And the next game against Ohio.
“That speaks volumes about the young man,” Griffith said. “He’s about team. He’s about winning.”
Griffith wants to meet Patterson.
“We’re going to talk in the coming days,” Griffith said. “I’m excited for him.”
They now share a part of history and will until someone runs for nine.
After his record day in 1990, which broke Red Grange’s single-game school-TD record, Griffith got to meet the legend in Florida. Grange’s wife gave him a hand-stitched Illini figure.
“I really started to understand the magnitude of what had happened, actually seeing a guy that is bigger than life,” Griffith said.
Grange was in his final days at the time Griffith met him and died less than a month later.
Griffith is just 53 and hopefully has many decades left. He can spend some of that time with his record-buddy Patterson.
“I want him to enjoy it more than I did and not downplay it.” Griffith said. “That’s what he has to come to grips with and deal with. I expect big things from him, whether it’s on the gridiron or being a successful individual in life.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.