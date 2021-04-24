CHAMPAIGN — I attended three Illinois football games in 2020, sitting in the auxiliary radio booth with legends Loren Tate and Fowler Connell. Our combined ages: a lot.
It was a great experience because of the company and the chance to watch live football.
But something was missing: noise from fans in the stands. Other than the teams, folks working in the stadium (reporters included) and a few hundred family members, the place was empty. And a bit creepy.
I remember walking out the Memorial Stadium door after the Dec. 5 finale against Iowa. I wondered if fans would be back and how soon.
Thankfully, the answers were yes and April 19.
It wasn’t a full house. By rule, it couldn’t be. Doesn’t matter.
Thousands of people were back in the seats, which is something to celebrate.
Monday was a cold, windy night, not much different than when Illinois played the Hawkeyes in early December.
All 8,000 or so fans were given free admission. Hand warmers and blankets should have been part of the deal.
The fans cheered at the appropriate time and seemed genuinely happy to be there. Of course, getting to see Brad Underwood’s 2021 Big Ten tournament champions was part of the draw.
If I was put in charge of the Illinois athletic department (no danger of that) every fan who was there Monday would receive a free ticket for an upcoming game. A “thank you for your support, please come back” gesture.
Because we know fans are going to be allowed to return to the stands. Hopefully, sooner rather than later.
How many will be decided by state and local health and government officials. Safety first.
But the fans are coming back in 2021. Just in time for the debut of the Bret Bielema regime.
Countdown clockMonday’s spring game has me fired up for the 2021 season. Kickoff is just over four months from now.
It will be my 33rd year covering Illinois football. Many of those seasons, I had a pretty good idea what was about to happen.
This is not one of those years. Too many unknowns.
In past springs, I had the benefit of seeing more of the team. But other than the two hours Monday, I have watched the Illini a few times in 15-minute spurts.
I know the quarterback position is settled with Brandon Peters back for a sixth season of college football.
Peters had a rough 2020, including time missed because he got COVID-19. On Monday, he looked a lot more like the guy who led Illinois to a bowl game in 2019 than the one who struggled in 2020.
He’s got the rest of the spring and summer to become comfortable with Tony Petersen’s offense. And he will spend the offseason working with his receivers, tight ends and running backs.
I know the offensive line is in good shape with returning starters Doug Kramer and Vederian Lowe leading the charge. Alex Palczewski is on the way back and Danville’s Julian Pearl looks like a good bet to be in the starting lineup.
Running back and tight end are also positions of strength. The Chases (Brown and Hayden) and Reggie Love all scored in the spring game. If Bielema turns Illinois into Wisconsin South, Brown, Hayden and Love will be a big part of it.
When Luke Ford transferred to Illinois from Georgia, he was expected to star right away. But he didn’t see the ball nearly enough under the old coaching staff, catching just two passes in 2020.
That’s clearly going to change in Petersen’s offense. Ford led the team with five catches Monday. Sounds about right for the upcoming season, translating to 60 receptions.
Daniel Barker will get his share, too.
The Illini special teams are loaded with talent and experience. Illinois has the best kicker-punter combination in the Big Ten in James McCourt and Blake Hayes.
To be determinedBy far, the biggest question for the Illinois offense is at receiver. Only Brian Hightower and Donny Navarro caught more than eight passes last season. Hightower is the leading returnee with 11.
One big plus for the receivers: their position coach. Former Illini George McDonald has shown an ability to develop receivers.
The old staff set a low bar for Ryan Walters’ defense. Lovie Smith’s teams relied too much on takeaways and not enough on stopping the opponent cold. Three and outs work too.
Based on his history, I expect linebacker Jake Hansen to play an important role in 2021. He should again lead the team in tackles. He will get help at linebacker from returnees Khalan Tolson and Tarique Barnes and newcomer Calvin Hart Jr.
Owen Carney is an All-Big Ten candidate no matter what position he plays, either at outside linebacker or defensive end.
What kind of season will the Illini get from Isaiah Gay? The outside linebacker has shown plenty of potential during his career. Perhaps a coaching change will work well for him.
The secondary has a big hole to fill left by the departure of Nate Hobbs. Tony Adams, Prather Hudson, Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown provide plenty of experience, but depth is a concern.
As spring practice winds down, Bielema and his staff are gaining a handle on what their team can and can’t do. They have the summer to make adjustments and maybe even add another player or two.
Can’t wait to see what it looks like when I return to Memorial Stadium in four months.
Hope to see you there.