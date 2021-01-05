CHAMPAIGN — Before Monday, it had been a while since some of the best Illinois basketball fans got together. Um, like 10 months.
Last time, way back last March in — forgive me — 2020. (That’s a year I plan to mention as infrequently as humanly possible.)
The occasion then was Senior Day for the Illini Rebounders Club. About 350 or so filled Champaign’s Hilton Garden Inn for a celebration of Brad Underwood’s turnaround season.
But in-person meetings are on hold these days. Until vaccines for the coronavirus are widely distributed, the Rebounders are going to have to follow the lead of service clubs across the country and go virtual.
So on Monday, current Rebounders president Bruce Knight hosted the group’s first Virtual Luncheon.
Knight lined up a pair of heavy hitters as the first guests: Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman and Underwood, now in charge of the nation’s 12th-ranked team.
“I was really pleased with how it went,” Knight said after the hour-long session. “Our members are very loyal fans of Illinois sports. They were excited to have a chance to hear from Coach and to hear from Josh. They jumped on the opportunity.”
Underwood will be back for the next meeting on Feb. 8 and the one after that on Feb. 22.
Knight plans to add other guests to the lineup, hoping new Illinois football coach Bret Bielema will make an appearance.
More than 100 club members participated Monday. As word spreads, Knight wants to see that number grow. He will likely get his wish, especially if the basketball team continues winning at a high level. The Rebounders will have no trouble filling multiple screens.
Minor hiccups
Far be it from me to be critical of anyone else’s Zoom etiquette.
Honestly, I was a lost cause the first few times I used it. Muted when I was supposed to be talking. Gabbing when I was supposed to be muted.
Of course, the greatest potential for disaster happens when you think the video is off and ... well ... you get the idea.
We are all learning. And we are all better than we were when the pandemic first started.
So, Rebounders Club members overheard some lunch conversations in the background.
Knight politely reminded everyone to stay muted until they had a question for Whitman or Underwood.
It was clear some of the members hadn’t used Zoom much in the past. Knight plans to have a few online tutorials before the next meeting.
As was pointed out, Champaign-Urbana is a community full of highly-educated folks. They will figure it out. Toward the end of Monday’s meeting, the background noise was mostly gone.
Is it better than meeting face-to-face? Not at all. But it is the safe way to meet for now. Last thing any of the Rebounders wants is to endanger Whitman, Underwood or each other.
Food for thought
A few suggestions for the upcoming meetings:
➜ 1. Treat it like a regular luncheon. That means eat, chat and chat some more. There was some of that going on Monday, but C-U politeness kept the tone down. Given what the world is going through these days, there should be little in the way of judgment. Relax and have fun, as if you were at a pre-COVID-19 event.
➜ 2. Bring your pets or kids or grandkids. As long as you keep it muted, your pooch or parakeet can make all the noise they want
➜ 3. Expand your Zoom repertoire. I’ve seen people fill their screens with cool scenery, historic venues, etc. Again, it’s supposed to be fun. It’s supposed to give you something to look forward to while waiting for the next time you can attend a game or luncheon in person. My guess: Early in the 2021-22 season.
➜ 4. Come armed with questions. Underwood admitted Monday he misses the interaction with Illini fans. Hard to blame him. When full, State Farm Center is one of the best buildings in the country. Worth more to the home team than most places.
The luncheons give Underwood a chance to find out what’s on the minds of fans. Naturally, he was asked Monday about the starters, why Da’Monte Williams doesn’t shoot more and the health of several players.
That shows Underwood the fans are paying attention to what’s going on at 1750 S. Fourth Street.
Even if they’re not in the building.