On Saturday at Memorial Stadium, Illinois looks for its first win against Ohio State since the 2007 stunner in Columbus.
Here’s what I am thinking before the 11 a.m. kickoff (Fox Sports 1) in Champaign:
➜ 1. Let’s start with some news: I don’t expect offensive tackle Alex Palczewski to play Saturday. Or for the rest of the season. I am hearing his injuries against Rutgers required knee surgery that will knock him out until 2021.
➜ 2. Losing the longtime starter is obviously a blow for the Illini. But there are some positives. First, he will heal up and be able to return next season if he wants. Second, Danville’s Julian Pearl has proven to be a good replacement. Credit position coach Bob McClain and offensive coordinator Rod Smith for getting Pearl ready to go. Nice to have another Viking contributing to the team (along with kicker Caleb Griffin).
➜ 3. Tuesday’s release of the initial College Football Playoff rankings did Illinois no favors. Ohio State, which many expected to start at No. 3, checked in at No. 4. The way the Buckeyes finished against Indiana, nearly blowing a big lead, likely cost them a spot. They will be eager to put up a big number in Champaign to show the committee they are the real deal.
➜ 4. Offensively, I’ve got no questions about the Buckeyes before they play in Champaign for the first time since 2015. Superstar quarterback Justin Fields, who figures to go right after Trevor Lawrence in next year’s NFL draft, showed he was human by throwing picks against the Hoosiers.
It happens. Like the team, he will be eager to redeem himself. And Fields has oodles of weapons at his disposal. Ohio State leads the Big Ten in scoring and yards by a wide margin.
➜ 5. Defensively, I’m not quite as sure about Ohio State. There are certainly talented parts. But it doesn’t seem like they are all working together.
The team is fifth in scoring defense and sixth in total defense. Weak Penn State scored 25, Rutgers had 27 and Indiana 35. You can reach the end zone against the Buckeyes. Repeatedly.
➜ 6. Again, no quarterback controversy at Illinois. Brandon Peters will start for the third time this season and gives his team the best chance to beat the Buckeyes. Check out Saturday’s Gameday Q&A with Peters, who talked with me about having to sit out three games this season after testing positive for the coronavirus almost a month ago on Oct. 29.
➜ 7. If Illinois is to hang with Ohio State it needs two elements: A wide gap in the turnover margin (plus-five like at Nebraska will do it) and a clean game on offense. That means limiting the number of mistakes and taking advantage of any short fields provided by takeaways.
➜ 8. Illinois’ reputation for producing turnovers is known in the Big Ten. The news has certainly reached Columbus.
Putting the thought in the heads of the Buckeyes is a win for Illinois. Ball protection concerns can cut into offensive productivity. And if Illinois pries away a ball early in the game, it will intensify the concern. Illinois is ninth nationally in turnover margin and Ohio State is tied for 11th.
➜ 9. Among the other stats that matter: third-down conversions. Nobody is better at this particular asset in the conference than Ohio State, which keeps drives going 54 percent of the time.
That should work well against Illinois, which is second to last in the conference in preventing conversions.
➜ 10. Only one school has two players ranked among the Top 10 in Big Ten rushing. Illinois’ Chase Brown is No. 8 and teammate Mike Epstein is No. 9. Just as important, they are averaging 6 yards per carry, which is better than the 5.3 for conference rushing leader Mohamed Ibrahim of Minnesota.
Oh, and don’t forget about punter/tailback Blake Hayes, who is averaging 14 yards per carry. Would like to see that again against Ohio State, although the Buckeyes are probably wary of Hayes tucking and running.
➜ 11. It sure seems like Illinois has been penalized a lot this season. Then the statistics say “No.” The team is 11th in the conference in yards penalized this season, with 65.2 per game. The worst in the Big Ten: Rutgers at 74. That makes sense.
➜ 12. The Illinois secondary will get tested Saturday by the best receiving tandem in the Big Ten.
Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson is second in the conference with 128.3 yards per game and Chris Olave is fifth at 97.3. I am an All-Big Ten voter and both guys will likely be on my ballot. A troubling sign for Illinois rests in this department: It ranks 13th in the Big Ten in passing efficiency defense.
➜ 13. Media space has been very limited for Big Ten games this season. Understandably so since we’re living in a pandemic and crowds are not encouraged.
At most games, just a handful of visiting reporters are making most trips. But Ohio State is an exception. For this week’s game, there will be 14 with press box credentials and another 10 or so working as photographers/videographers. College football is big business in Ohio.
➜ 14. It has been a year and a week since Illinois’ four-game Big Ten winning streak ended with a loss at Iowa. Before that, the last three-game winning streak in league play came in 2007 and included victories against Ohio State and Northwestern. Can lightning strike twice? Of course it can.
➜ 15. Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen ranks among the Big Ten’s best in tackles, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries, tackles for loss and interceptions. He is also a vital part of the defense from a leadership standpoint. Earlier this week, Lovie Smith called Hansen an NFL prospect.
“We play in an NFL system and he’s done a great job getting me mentally ready,” Hansen said. “The defense he set up has allowed the linebackers to flourish.”
➜ 16. Hansen’s become particularly well known for forcing fumbles. What’s the key to knocking the ball out?
“I think it’s being calculated with it,” Hansen said. “It’s more about seeing the ball and not just throwing wild punches at it.”
➜ 17. Hansen said he is looking forward to playing against Ohio State, which is considered one of the best offensive teams in the country, thanks to Fields and Co.
“Playing against them, you are playing against NFL talent,” Hansen said. “Being able to compete with them, you can compete at the next level. That’s what it will show for me and show for our team.”
➜ 18. Last week, I asked Heisman voters who they favored for this year’s award. Fields was mentioned, but not as the clear No. 1. And that was before he threw three picks against Indiana. For me, a little bit of the luster has been wiped away.
➜ 19. Oh, my goodness, I almost forgot the Illibuck, the best wooden turtle trophy in all of college football. If you know the story, originally it was a real turtle that was passed from one school to the other. Surprise, the turtle didn’t live forever and had to be replaced by a non-live version.
Let’s be honest: The current trophy looks like something you picked up at a yard sale. No offense to turtle readers.
➜ 20. Prediction time: Going into the season I would have told you the Buckeyes were locks for the CFP. And they still might be. Win out and they are in ... I think. In 2007, when Illinois upset the No. 1 Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio State might have been caught looking ahead to Michigan. No danger of that this year for two reasons. 1) The Wolverines are a mess and 2) Michigan State is the next opponent. Focused Buckeyes don’t mess around.
Ohio State 45, Illinois 24.