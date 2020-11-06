CHAMPAIGN — On Saturday at Memorial Stadium, Illinois hosts Minnesota in a battle of winless teams. Here’s what I am thinking before the Illini and Gophers kick off at 2:30 p.m. in what should be another picture-perfect weather day for a college football game:
➜ 1. So, two options for me with the mid-afternoon first pitch: Sleep in or get up early and catch the first half of the 11 a.m. games.
What do you think I’m going to do?
Here’s a hint: Hand me the remote. I’ll be back on the same recliner by about 8 p.m. Life is good. Except for the whole pandemic thing.
➜ 2. Minnesota opened as a nine-point favorite this week, but the number settled at 7 1/2. How, exactly, do you get 1/2? Kick an extra point with half a football perhaps? Later in the column, I will give you my prediction, which you can ignore at your own peril. I hit it right on the nose last week, though. Just saying.
➜ 3. We have a good idea how COVID-19 is going to affect Saturday’s game for Illinois. No Brandon Peters. No Doug Kramer. No Isaiah Williams. No James McCourt. And likely at least 8-10 more.
Lovie Smith said earlier in the week there are no new positive cases.
The good news for Illinois is that most of the players will be eligible to return for the Rutgers game on Nov. 14, the first time the Illini will get on a plane this season.
➜ 4. Late-minute changes to the starting lineup shouldn’t happen this week. Some of the players had to go against Purdue without a full week of game planning.
“Practice is important,” Smith said. “The more you practice, the better I think you play. It was a surprise last week. This week, we know the situation. Guys know what their role, hopefully, will be.”
➜ 5. Don’t know about the rest of you, but I am eager to see Coran Taylor play with a full week of practice.
He got thrown in against Purdue with very few reps. He was criticized for his four turnovers, but maybe we should have been surprised there weren’t more.
None of us would fare well at our professions without a bit of hands-on experience. I get to practice writing all the time. You should see the stuff that doesn’t get in the paper.
➜ 6. Three Minnesota players made my preseason list of 100 Heisman candidates: quarterback Tanner Morgan at No. 24, receiver Rashod Bateman at No. 65 and tailback Mohamed Ibrahim at No. 86.
If the list was redone today, Ibrahim would be first among the Gophers. He leads the Big Ten in rushing after two games with 347 yards on 67 carries.
➜ 7. Time of possession is a weird statistic. Isn’t the idea to score as fast as you can? One would think. So, do with this what you may, but Illinois is last in the Big Ten in TOP, averaging just 22:57.
That’s 20 minutes less than No. 1 Wisconsin.
Granted, the Badgers did all of that against the Illini, and they haven’t played since because of numerous COVID-19 cases scattered throughout the program. It’s also unclear when they’ll take the field again.
➜ 8. To me, the lack of possession time means Illinois isn’t able to sustain drives. When your defense is struggling, that’s a bad thing.
➜ 9. Remember how good Illinois was in 2019 at forcing turnovers? The team ranked among the national leaders.
This year, it is tied for 74th in turnovers gained and tied for 85th in turnover margin. Smith will tell you that is not a winning formula.
➜ 10. Three sacks against Purdue moved Illinois defensive lineman Owen Carney into a tie for second nationally. Carney had a chance for two more sacks, which would have tied him for the school’s single-game record. With guess who?
Of course, Simeon Rice had five against Washington State in a 1994 game at Soldier Field. I was there, and it was one of the most dominant games I have ever seen by an Illinois defender.
➜ 11. The question I wish I had asked Smith this week that he probably wouldn’t answer: I know freshman Deuce Spann is Taylor’s backup Saturday at quarterback.
But who is next? The only other quarterback on the roster is Josh Beetham, a walk-on freshman from Yorkville.
➜ 12. I’m going to watch No. 75 Alex Pihlstrom on Saturday. The former walk-on — Smith awarded him a scholarship on Thursday after practice in a pretty cool moment that his teammates celebrated with the Glenbard West graduate — is set to make his second start at left guard.
From what I’ve seen of Minnesota’s defense this season, Pihlstrom should be able to settle in early and open up some holes. At 285 pounds, the 6-foot-6 Pihlstrom is the lightest of the Illini starters.
➜ 13. Illinois is looking to avoid a six-game losing streak. That would become the longest losing streak since dropping 10 in a row in 2017 after a 2-0 start.
➜ 14. Tuesday was a late night for Smith. And he wasn’t watching game film. The Illinois coach tuned in to coverage of the election.
“All our players either voted or let me know why they didn’t vote,” Smith said. “The ones like me who did vote, we paid attention to what’s going on. I was up a little bit later that night, following as much as I possibly could. I believe in the voting system we have in place and am anxious to see who our next president will be.”
➜ 15. Three days after Illinois kicker Caleb Griffin was born on Oct. 20, 1999, his future team pulled off an amazing comeback at Michigan.
Ron Turner’s Illini rallied from 20 points down to stun Michigan in Ann Arbor. The kicker on that team was Neil Rackers, one of the best in school history.
Who is Griffin’s favorite Illinois kicker? He goes a bit more recent: former teammate Chase McLaughlin.
“We have a good relationship,” said Griffin, who redshirted with the Illini in 2018 during McLaughlin’s last season kicking at Illinois. “Chase is the guy I look up to, seeing his drive and how he goes about things. It’s really good to have that as a resource.”
➜ 16. Yes, Griffin watched Minnesota’s Brock Walker miss an overtime extra point last Friday that cost the Gophers the game against Maryland. Minnesota ended up losing 45-44.
“I know they’ve had some struggles with their kickers getting hurt,” Griffin said. “We see that and I’m like, ‘Dang. I’m the backup kicker. I’m going to be in this same position tomorrow.’ He’s going to bounce back this week.”
➜ 17. Receiver Brian Hightower transferred to Illinois from Miami and played high school football in California and Florida. So, what does he think of the weather up north?
“It was a little cold at first, but I’ve gotten used to it,” said Hightower, who is looking to build off the best college game of his career when he hauled in four passes for 97 yards and one touchdown last Saturday against Purdue. “I try to go to practice without a long sleeve on so I can get used to it mentally, so when gameday comes I’m feeling good.”
The Illini’s leading receiver against Purdue will like this. Temperatures on Saturday are projected to be in the high 60s.
➜ 18. Two weeks in a row, the Illinois opponent has missed its next game because of COVID-19.
First Wisconsin and then Purdue, which was supposed to play Wisconsin. Starting to see a trend.
Here’s hoping Minnesota is able to keep its date next Friday night with Iowa in Minneapolis. It’s for Floyd of Rosedale, after all.
➜ 19. How many times do you think P.J. Fleck will mention the 55 points Illinois scored the last time the Gophers came to town in 2018?
Of course, many of the players on that defense have moved on. And some of them helped Minnesota to 11 wins last season.
➜ 20. Prediction time.
Taken individually, Minnesota looks like a Big Ten title contender. Especially on offense.
But the defense isn’t stopping anybody. The disappointment of the 0-2 start will send the team one of two ways, either into the dumper or fired up and ready to start a winning streak.
I have done an about-face on Fleck, an Illinois native who starred at Kaneland High School in the western Chicago suburbs, and now believe he will get the Gophers back on track. Illinois takes an early lead, but the Gophers rally to win on a late Rashod Bateman touchdown catch.
Minnesota 42, Illinois 35.