CHAMPAIGN — If you tell me Josh Imatorbhebhe is going to chat with the media, I will be first in line. Or the earliest to log in to Zoom.
The 22-year-old Illinois receiver tells it like it is. In the “careful what you say” world we live in, he is a rarity. And much appreciated.
Imatorbhebhe uses his platform to share his opinions. If you check his Twitter account (@JoshBhebhe), you will see he has ideas about life.
“What we have is our voice,” Imatorbhebhe said Wednesday, his first time talking with reporters since last season. “I feel like we’re the origins of change. If you don’t agree with something or you do agree with something, say it. That’s one of the beauties of being in this country with freedom of speech. I feel like I’m an independent thinker, and the truth is really what I’m after. My allegiance isn’t to a political party. It isn’t to this demographic or that demographic. My allegiance is to the truth. I take pride in saying what I feel like is on my heart and mind.”
Like when the Big Ten postponed the season. As it turned out, it was temporary, but Imatorbhebhe made his viewpoint known on social media about all the constant changes.
“At first, I just wanted clarity,” Imatorbhebhe said. “Nobody was really telling us everything. When you’re at home in quarantine for 2 1/2 months and you’re not really hearing any word, it’s easy just to slowly get more and more irritated and agitated. That was the initial angst.”
The on-again, off-again nature of the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic made it worse. Illinois and the rest of the Big Ten have literally had three different schedules in the past seven months.
It eventually got resolved and Imatorbhebhe is back with the team, getting ready for a nine-game season.
The Illini open Oct. 23 at No. 16 Wisconsin. Imatorbhebhe can’t wait for the 7 p.m. kickoff next Friday.
He missed the 2019 regular-season finale against Northwestern and the Redbox Bowl against California in late December because of an unspecified injury.
“I had a lot of time to perfect the mindset that I feel like I want to have going throughout this season,” Imatorbhebhe said. “I’m extremely excited to show the new product that is me. We have an awesome team this year. There’s a lot of anticipation. To be one of the guys that leads the charge is something I see as a huge responsibility.”
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Imatorbhebhe wants to be known for more than just big plays, which he came up with in bunches last season by hauling in team-highs in receptions (33), receiving yards (634) and receiving touchdowns (nine). He has been working on his reliability and consistency.
Normally, a game in Madison is ear-achingly loud. Especially when played at night.
But Camp Randall Stadium will be mostly silent. Other than whistles from the officials and noise pumped in over the loudspeakers.
The state of Wisconsin is getting hit hard by COVID-19, so only the teams, essential personnel and limited media are being allowed in the building. The earlier idea of having family members for both teams in the stands was scratched because of safety concerns.
So, nothing but empty seats.
“I feel like it might help us,” Imatorbhebhe said. “We’re like on this level playing field. It should be fun.”
Imatorbhebhe is willing to talk and tweet about more than just football. He has gotten involved in the political process along with the rest of his team.
“I think it’s good,” Imatorbhebhe said. “Definitely showing unity and kind of encouraging people not to sit on the sidelines. Get in the game. If there’s something you want to see in the country, do your research, figure out what political candidate is backing up whatever policies you want to see and then vote for them. It’s that simple.
“If you’re just going to complain about the state of the union but not actually figure things out, then you can’t say anything because you have the right to vote and you didn’t vote.”
Double Bhebhe
Imatorbhebhe has been joined this season by a familiar face, his older brother Daniel.
The tight end, who transferred from Southern Cal this offseason, is immediately eligible since he’s a graduate transfer and will work with Cory Patterson’s crew.
Josh and Daniel spent part of the offseason together. From March until the end of April they were in California. Then, they went back to their home state of Georgia from April until June, when Josh returned to Champaign.
Now, they will share their senior season after spending three seasons together at Southern Cal from 2016-18.
“It’s awesome,” Josh said. “Especially just because this is the last go-round for both of us.
“Just to come full circle, things didn’t really work out for me at SC or for him after he got injured. Now we’re both primed to have good seasons. Honestly, it’s an amazing end to our college stories.”
But it might not be their final season at Illinois. The NCAA is indicating the 2020 season won’t count against a player’s eligibility, meaning both Imatorbhebhes could return to the Illini in ‘21.
“It definitely depends on how the season pans out,” Josh said. “At the end of the season, we’ll have a clear picture of what the best decision will be.”
Friends, not rivals
Josh and Daniel have always been close, with calling Daniel his role model.
“I wouldn’t have been as successful as I am now had it not been for him paving the way and blazing the trail,” Josh said. “Everything he did, I wanted to do it a little bit better.”
Being pushed by his brother made Josh better.
“Had I not had him to set the example, I would not have had that kind of drive to be the best,” Josh said.
Daniel taught Josh lessons both on and off the field.
“Just how to handle things with grace, whether it be successes or failures,” Josh said. “My brother is an extremely graceful person.
“People say I interview well. I learned it from him.”
As a sophomore in high school, Josh got his first Power 5 offer from Boston College and was interviewed by a reporter.
“I was stuttering on the phone and I was nervous and my heart was beating,” Josh said. “Then I’d see him pick up the phone and call and talk to the Florida Rivals guy. He was so calm and mellow and very smooth. I was like, ‘Wow. I want to have that.’”
When Daniel first decided to transfer, Josh didn’t know where his brother would end up. Or if Illinois was an option.
“It was a slowly evolving thing,” Josh said. “As time started going on, it was like, ‘OK, it might happen. We don’t know.’”
Finally, Daniel called Josh with the news. Good news.
Josh didn’t push Illinois on Daniel. He treated him more like a brother than a potential teammate.
“What’s the best opportunity for him? That’s what I’m concerned about,” Josh said.
Illinois ended up being the right spot for Daniel, and it’s been good for both brothers.
“We just talk,” Josh said. “We tell jokes. We relive old memories.”
Helping hands
No doubt, Josh is the top receiver at Illinois heading into the 2020 season. It’s a title he happily owns.
“Stepping into a leadership role isn’t something I want to take lightly,” he said. “The guys usually follow what I have to say because they know last year I definitely helped our team win some games. It’s something I’m embracing more and more, and understanding the weight I’m tasked with carrying just to help our receiver room be as successful as possible.”
He sees more competition among the receivers, which means more depth.
“There’s more talent in the room,” Josh said. “People will just make plays. And there’s more energy going though our room.”