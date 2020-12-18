Someday soon, perhaps even this weekend, athletic director Josh Whitman will announce the next Illinois football coach.
I’m guessing it will not be Iowa State assistant coach Nathan Scheelhaase.
The former Illini star is in his third season with the Cyclones, serving first as running backs coach before moving to work with the receivers.
Iowa State is a rising power in the Big 12 and plays Oklahoma on Saturday for the conference title. The school wisely plucked Matt Campbell from Toledo in 2016 and has enjoyed a great run of success.
While Lovie Smith was going 17-39 at Illinois, Campbell is 34-27 in Ames. Four winning seasons after a 3-9 start.
Back to Scheelhaase. Some fans on social media have been clamoring for him to get the Illinois job. Which again, I don’t think is going to happen.
But should it? Here are reasons why and why not.
HIRE HIM➜ It’s home.
Many of the people at Bielfeldt and at the Smith Center were around when Scheelhaase led Illinois to consecutive bowl wins in 2010-11.
Heck, strength coach Lou Hernandez is back after a stint at North Carolina.
Scheelhaase even served on Smith’s staff before moving to Iowa State.
You wouldn’t need to tell him about Green Street or the Quad or Jarling’s. Last I heard, his mom LouAnn still lives in C-U.
He would have an instant connection with the media. OK, by media, I mean me. I first met Nathan when he was a high school senior at power Rockhurst in Kansas City, Mo. This polite teenager, wearing a jacket and tie, met me at the school. Later, we went to his house to talk to his parents (Dad Nate was a standout at Iowa). I remember he juggled as photographer Darrell Hoemann took pictures.
As first impressions go, I have never been more impressed.
He was fun to cover for five years. Even after rough games, and there were a few, he was always willing to answer endless questions.
I didn’t know at the time he would go into coaching. He seemed destined for the ministry. But when he made the plunge, I figured he would be a hit. So far, so good.
➜ Former teammates are all for it. Jeff Allen, Tavon Wilson, Reilly O’Toole and Ryan Lankford have all taken to Twitter this week, throwing their support behind Scheelhaase.
There is great value in having your friends’ help. They would do whatever they can to make sure he has success. Of course, within the rules.
And the players from Scheelhaase’s era would soon be joined by other former Illini. From before and after his time here. He got to know many of the current players while working on Smith’s staff. There is great mutual respect.
The former Illini realize that for Scheelhaase, Illinois would be more than just a paycheck. It’s a passion.
➜ Not old enough to run for president. But, at 30, he is certainly old enough to be a Big Ten head coach.
His age is a huge advantage in connecting with high school players and guys on the current team. His career ended less than a decade ago. He understands what the players are experiencing.
Scheelhaase has always seemed older than his age. Smart and polished from the time he said “yes” to Ron Zook.
I can imagine him going into a recruit’s home and sharing stories about his times at Illinois. And then leaving with a commitment.
➜ Ever hear of Pat Fitzgerald? The current star coach at Northwestern wasn’t much older than 30 when he took over the Wildcats. That was a special circumstance. Then on the staff, Fitzgerald was elevated after the tragic death of Randy Walker.
Fitzgerald wasn’t a hit from the start, going 10-14 his first two seasons. Since then, he has been to nine bowls with a 10th on the way. And the Wildcats play Saturday for the Big Ten title, the second time in three years.
If Illinois hires Scheelhaase, it gives itself a chance to have a longtime head coach. Nobody has lasted more eight years in the past six decades. I’m just saying.
➜ An easy fix. Worried about Scheelhaase’s age? Well, give him lots of money and tell him to go hire a long-in-the-tooth staff. Get a defensive coordinator who knows the league. Bring in a veteran offensive coordinator to handle the play-calling. Hire a diverse staff full of hard-working recruiters, who will need to hit the ground running.
NEXT TIME➜ Age is just a number. But 30 is too young to be a head coach in the Big Ten. In the MAC or Conference USA? Sure.
If Illinois was coming off a long run of success, it might be able to take a chance and bring somebody in for on-the-job training.
But the school hasn’t had a winning season since Scheelhaase was the quarterback in 2011.
It needs a proven winner who has been a head coach in the FBS. That puts Lance Leipold, Bret Bielema and Jeff Monken in play. And others.
➜ Missing from his resume. When Scheelhaase was moved from coaching running backs to receivers, it was a positive sign. Often, the next step is to work with quarterbacks and/or be a coordinator.
But Scheelhaase hasn’t run an offense yet. He should get a chance in the coming seasons, and after that, will move up the list of potential head coaches.
You can find many examples of coaches who took the big seat without ever being a coordinator. Urban Meyer comes to mind. But Meyer is more the exception than the rule. The coach who wants to be in charge needs practical experience running one side of the ball.
➜ The pressure is on. Tough enough to bring in a coach who has never been a coordinator. Even trickier when it is at his alma mater.
If Illinois was to take the plunge and hire Scheelhaase, the expectations would be off the charts. Unfairly so. Ask Michigan and Nebraska how it’s been with former quarterbacks Jim Harbaugh and Scott Frost in charge. Not very good.
➜ No easy outs. The Big Ten is especially treacherous these days. Tom Allen is building something special at Indiana and P.J. Fleck, for all his annoying quirks, has it going at Minnesota. Wisconsin is as solid as ever under Paul Chryst and Northwestern isn’t going anywhere. Heck, even Rutgers has a coach in Greg Schiano who figures to win a lot of games.
There is probably never a good time to join the Big Ten as a coach — unless you’re at Ohio State — but this might be one of the worst.
The rest of the Big Ten didn’t care Smith had been away from college ball for 21 years before Illinois hired him in 2016. Instead, it took advantage of him.
➜ What’s the rush? Other opportunities for Scheelhaase to return home will likely exist. Based on history, the position turns over every five years or so. A 35-year-old Scheelhaase, by then likely a coordinator in the Power 5, will be a much easier sell. A 40-year-old Scheelhaase, after a successful stint as head coach at Coastal Carolina, will be eager to return to the Midwest.
Here’s hoping it happens eventually. When Scheelhaase returns as the Illini head coach, he will have a columnist at the local newspaper waiting to shake his hand.
So it can’t be until after 2021.