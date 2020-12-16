CHAMPAIGN — There is a great scene in “North Dallas Forty” where Nick Nolte’s character “Phil Elliott” — talking to the late, great Mac Davis as “Seth Maxwell” — shouts, “The weird part? The weird part?!?!.”
It works best if you imagine Nolte’s gravelly voice.
Well, Phil must have known what was coming at Illinois in mid-December 2020. This is “the weird part.” Maybe the oddest week in program history.
Certainly, it’s the strangest in the 32 years I have been covering the team.
Go back to the beginning. On Sunday morning, the players woke up with no idea what was coming.
They dutifully reported for their daily COVID-19 testing. Would have been a good day to go get the test somewhere else. Too late.
They were told a meeting was scheduled and athletic director Josh Whitman would be attending. Sunday meetings with the AD aren’t always a bad thing. Bowl bids are sent out on Sundays and players love going to bowls. This wasn’t one of those meetings.
Lovie Smith and Whitman shared the news the coach had been let go and wouldn’t coach this Saturday against Penn State.
Back to the weird part. Until Sunday, the Illini didn’t know who they would be playing six days later. The Nittany Lions are the opponent at Beaver Stadium.
But was the short notice that big of a deal?
Maybe not.
“Typical week, whether win, lose or draw on Saturday, I don’t focus on my next opponent until that Sunday,” Illini senior defensive end Owen Carney said Tuesday. “It’s kind of regular from that aspect.
“As far as the trip being long, it’s an hour flight. I don’t think it should really be that overwhelming.”
The team practiced on Tuesday like normal, albeit short Lovie Smith and his son, former linebackers coach Miles Smith.
“I feel like the energy was the same or maybe even better,” Carney said. “I don’t think there’s going to be a drop-off Saturday. We’re going to have guys flying around and we’ve got something to prove.”
In a perfect world, Illinois wouldn’t have to play its final game with an interim head coach (Rod Smith). But last time it happened, at the 2011 Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl, it worked out well. Led by interim coach Vic Koenning, the Illini stopped UCLA. It marked the first time in school history that Illinois had won bowls in consecutive seasons.
Don’t forget those guys
Oh yeah, Wednesday is the first day of the early signing period and Illinois has a 14-player class lined up.
The recruits are from Illinois, Florida, Missouri, Georgia, Texas and Virginia. Whitman has reached out to the players, assuring them their offers are still in place and answering any questions they might have.
In a normal, non-coach search year, the Illinois sports information department would have a press conference lined up with the head coach. Rod Smith is the acting head coach. His concern right now is the current team. He can’t be thinking about a group of players he might never coach.
The signing day situation is fluid. The information will be released, but Illinois said Tuesday night it won’t make any Illini coaches available to talk on Wednesday.
You have to wonder what is in the minds of the recruits, who know only that the coach they said “yes” to won’t be at Illinois when they arrive.
Short-term memories
Lovie Smith was not only the head coach, but also the defensive coordinator. That means a new role Saturday for defensive ends coach Jimmy Lindsey, who takes over as DC.
Remember, Lindsey just got here, joining the staff before the season.
Lindsey has never experienced a one-game promotion. But he has served on staffs that had been fired.
“As an assistant, you’ve just got to keep your head down and do your job until whoever you work for either tells you you’re either there or you’re not employed by that institution anymore,” Lindsey said. “It is part of the profession. If you coach long enough, it’s going to happen to you. Things happen for a reason and things will work out. You’ll be where you’re supposed to be.”
Lindsey and the rest of the staff will do their best to get a win Saturday.
After the flight home, reality sets in. A few will have a chance to stay with the new staff. Most of them will move on to the next job.
Lindsey will consider staying if it is an option.
“As an assistant coach, you have to do what’s best for you and your family,” Lindsey said. “You have to be open to all offers and all situations that present themselves.”
The coaches will wear their Illinois gear all week. Then, after Saturday, it gets packed away for the move or given away. Just another part of the weirdness.
Orange and blue turns to black and gold or crimson and white. Depends on who is signing the checks.