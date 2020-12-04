On Saturday at Memorial Stadium, Illinois looks for its first win against Iowa since 2008.
Here’s what I am thinking before the 2:30 p.m kickoff (Fox Sports 1) in Champaign:
➜ 1. Have you noticed a lot of these “last time Illinois beat Team X” came during the Ron Zook era? He doesn’t get a lot of credit, but Zook had three very good years in Champaign (2007, 2010 and 2011) before the school made a mistake and fired him.
➜ 2. Why mention Zook? Well, 15 years ago, I ran a list of potential Illinois coaching candidates in The News-Gazette and didn’t include the guy who would eventually be hired. Oops.
➜ 3. The Iowa series has not been kind to Lovie Smith. He is 0-4 against the Hawkeyes, including lopsided losses in 2016, 2017 and 2018. The last one of those defeats, a 63-0 drubbing on Senior Day at Memorial Stadium, is the worst a Smith team has played at Illinois.
➜ 4. Illinois had a chance to win at Iowa City in 2019. Coming off the huge comeback at Michigan State, the Illini stayed close in a 19-10 loss.
They were hurt by losing the turnover battle 3-1. Iowa kicker Keith Duncan, who it seems has been at Iowa since the early 1990s, hit four field goals.
➜ 5. A week ago, Illinois was scheduled to play the most efficient team at third-down conversions in the Big Ten. Ohio State makes it over half the time. This week, Iowa enters next to last in conversions at 36 percent.
➜ 6. Iowa clearly misses former starting quarterback Nate Stanley, who is now on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. New starter Spencer Petras ranks ninth in the Big Ten in passing. He has more interceptions (five) than touchdowns (four).
➜ 7. The strength of the Iowa offense is its run game, led by Tyler Goodson. He ranks fourth in the Big Ten, averaging 94 yards per game.
➜ 8. Illinois knows all about running successfully. Rod Smith’s offense ranks second in the Big Ten with 222 rushing yards per game. Only Ohio State (233) is better. Illini tailbacks Chase Brown (see our Saturday Gameday Q&A) and Mike Epstein are both in the top 10 among the league’s runners.
➜ 9. Both Illinois and Iowa are taking care of the ball this season. They rank ninth and 11th, respectively, nationally in turnover margin. In its last game against Nebraska, Illinois forced five turnovers.
➜ 10. When the Ohio State game was called off late last Friday night, it gave the Illinois coaches extra time to game plan for the Hawkeyes.
“We started right onto Iowa. We got to work early on them,” Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. “Just trying to be as prepared as you can.”
➜ 11. Technically, Saturday’s game is Senior Day for Illinois. All of the players in their fourth year in the program will be celebrated. But the reality is many — perhaps most — will return in 2021. The NCAA isn’t counting the fractured 2020 season against the players’ eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
➜ 12. The strange 2020 season has taught Illini defensive back Tony Adams to be ready.
For anything.
“This has been a crazy year for everyone,” Adams said. “The senior class, there’s no one else I’d rather go through it with. I love these dudes.”
➜ 13. For health reasons, Adams has told his family to stay away from games this season. They won’t be in the stands for his Senior Day at Memorial Stadium.
“It won’t be as special for me,” Adams said.
➜ 14. The seniors have three guaranteed games left this season: Saturday against Iowa, Dec. 12 at Northwestern and Dec. 19 against an opponent to be determined. To their credit, the seniors have not talked publicly about much beyond the current season. Decisions on 2021 will come later.
➜ 15. The unexpected open week had an accidental positive impact on Illinois: The players will be healthier than if they had matched up with physical Ohio State. Anyone dealing with aches and pains — which are plentiful halfway into a season — will be fresher.
“We’re going to play well,” Adams said.
➜ 16. Michigan, Ohio State, Maryland, Minnesota and Wisconsin have been hit hard by COVID-19 this season. Illinois still has had just two reported cases. The Illinois players credit the coaches and staff, who have made their expectations clear.
“We’ve kept this thing under wraps,” Adams said.
➜ 17. If Illinois can win its next two games, my guess is that will be enough to get it back to the postseason. One qualifier: the Big Ten can’t lose any more guaranteed spots to COVID-19. Three of the bowls tied to the Big Ten have already been canceled.
“When you win football games, you get rewarded at the end,” Lovie Smith said. “In order for that to happen, we’ve got to get game three.”
➜ 18. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz likes what he sees from Illinois’ running game. It starts with the veteran Illini offensive line.
“They played some young guys four years ago and it’s really paid off,” Ferentz said. “Those guys played well last year and they are playing really well right now. These guys are really aggressive, very physical and that’s going to be a big challenge for our defensive line. It was last year, and it’s going to be again.”
➜ 19. Don’t expect Lovie Smith to be standing by the phone on Friday, waiting for news of another canceled game. That is not in his nature.
“I try to get the guys to focus on the things in our hands,” Smith said. “We’ll continue to just do that. We have other people that are looking at other things, but that’s not our role right here. We’re going to prepare right up until game time If something happens, we’ll deal with that. That’s been our approach since we got back in June.”
➜ 20. Prediction time. In my 32 years at The News-Gazette, I have seen Illinois beat Iowa seven times. Oddsmakers like the Hawkeyes, installing them as 131/2-point favorites. Iowa is on a roll, winning four in a row and moving into the AP Top 25. So many reasons to pick the Hawkeyes. But I am going with my COVID-19-reduced gut.
On a chilly, cloudy day, Josh Imatorbhebhe catches a late touchdown pass for a 21-17 Illinois win.