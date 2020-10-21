CHAMPAIGN — Kendrick Green, Doug Kramer, Vederian Lowe and Alex Palczewski have learned a lot about each other over the years.
Along with new-to-the-lineup Verdis Brown, they will make up the starting offensive line Friday night at No. 14 Wisconsin.
They are close. Not in a forced way. But naturally.
“I think it’s really simple,” Kramer said Tuesday. “There’s never been too many issues in our room. We’ve been friends from the start.”
“We’ve just seen each other grow up over these past three years,” Palczewski added. “We’ve all grown up from these freshmen who didn’t know what was going on.”
In 2017, they were part of a 2-10 team that didn’t win a Big Ten game. For the offensive linemen, it was a punch in the gut.
To their credit, they got better. Four wins in ‘18 and six last season.
Now, they want to take another step. Toward the top of the Big Ten West.
Is the Illini line closer than any in the Big Ten?
“Oh, definitely,” Palczewski said.
They are friends for life.
“We always send each other stuff, always talking smack to each other,” Palczewski said. “That’s going to go on forever.”
COVID-19 has made it more difficult for them to spend time together away from the field. The big dinners at local restaurants have been put on hold.
All five are from Illinois. Lowe, the 6-foot-6, 320-pound left tackle, is from Rockford.
Next to him is Green, a 6-4, 315-pound product of Peoria. Kramer handles the snapping, with the 6-2, 300-pound native of Hinsdale a four-year starter. That’ll come in handy with Brown, a 6-4, 320-pound redshirt sophomore who calls Chicago home, next to him this season at right guard.
And Palczewski, a 6-6, 310-pound veteran from Mount Prospect, has started the last 25 games at right tackle.
All five living in Illinois and playing high school football in the state is an important connection for the group.
“We have a lot in common,” Kramer said. “There’s definitely a lot of talk in the O-line room about who thinks they have the best high school team. Also, there’s a lot of similarities between what we all went through in high school.”
A big fanIllinois coach Lovie Smith understands the value of a talented, veteran offensive line.
He has watched the current line grow from its early days on the field. He has seen the maturation of the players, both physically and mentally.
“They are all just super guys,” Smith said. “Four of the five are on our leadership group, which kind of runs the football team.”
Former Illini coach Bill Cubit signed Kramer shortly before Smith took over in 2016. After redshirting out as a freshman in the 2016 season, his role has blossomed within the program.
“Everything starts with the center,” Smith said. “He’s bright. He can make all the checks on the line. A tough football player. A mobile football player.
“Really, the description of Doug kind of goes for all of them. They all show up on time each day. All excellent football players that want to play at the next level too.”
Recent graduates Ted Karras and Nick Allegretti have shown the way. Both own Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and Chiefs, respectively.
Allegretti, in his second year, was praised for his work during Kansas City’s 26-17 win on Monday night at Buffalo, a game where he had the most extensive playing time of his young NFL career.
His former teammates tuned in to see Allegretti play 65 plays and help the Chiefs rush for 245 yards.
“It’s awesome to see somebody you look up to like that and somebody you played with for years kind of reach that final goal,” Kramer said.
Kramer texted Allegretti afterward “good job.”
Allegretti was a role model for the current starters.
“From a mentality side of things, I think he brought a lot to the game that we still carry with us now, which is all about toughness and grit,” Kramer said.
Rarin’ to goSmith expects the Illinois offensive line to be ready for Friday’s game at Wisconsin.
“They know the challenge playing a great defensive front seven,” Smith said.
It’s what they wanted when they signed with the Illini.
“When they all start three years and pretty much all going to start four years, I don’t know if they really surprise you an awful lot,” Smith said. “That said, the evaluation was good. They are who we wanted them to be (and) who we thought they would be is how it’s turned out.”
It started with their work ethic.
“If there’s talent and then you’re just a football junkie that loves the game, which they all do, then good things are supposed to happen,” Smith said.
Wisconsin is known for its offensive linemen, sending a bunch of them to the NFL.
Friday offers a chance for the Illini to show the rest of the Big Ten they can play, too.
“Historically, Wisconsin, Iowa, Ohio State, they always have these really good lines,” Palczewski said. “It’s something that we’ve been able to build. We weren’t the best offensive line in 2017 when we went 2-10. But we’ve been able to build that by our own hard work. No one else did that.”
Palczewski knows about the players who came before him at Illinois. He points to them with pride.
“Almost all the time, these guys are from Illinois or the Midwest,” he said. “It’s important to us to keep on building the tradition.”