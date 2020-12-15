News-Gazette sports editor Matt Daniels came up with a well-thought-out list of potential candidates to replace Lovie Smith at Illinois.
He asked readers to weigh in on the Illini search.
Put me down for Team Lance (Leipold).
My guess is that in the next week or two, athletic director Josh Whitman will go to the lectern (or perhaps on Zoom) and announce Buffalo’s Leipold as the next Illinois coach.
Leipold checks all the boxes:
➜ Successful head coach? Yep, he won six Division III national titles at Wisconsin-Whitewater and has turned the Buffalo program around. Before Leipold arrived in 2015, the Bulls had been to two bowls in their FBS history. He is about to lead the team to its third postseason game in a row. It took him a while to get it going, the team finishing 5-7, 2-10 and 6-6 his first three years. Since then, 10-4, 8-5 and this year’s 5-0. Two weeks ago, Buffalo earned its first AP Top 25 ranking in program history.
➜ Productive, fun offense? You be the judge. The Bulls lead the nation in scoring (51.8 points) and rushing, and are ninth in total yards. Perhaps you have heard of Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson, who earlier this season tied former Illini Howard Griffith’s college record with eight rushing TDs in a game. Patterson is only a junior. Wonder if he might want to spend his final college season in the Big Ten? Nah, he’s probably heading to the NFL. But worth the ask.
➜ Understands the Big Ten/Midwest? Double check, with frozen custard on top. Leipold played quarterback at Wisconsin-Whitewater and worked as an assistant for the Warhawks before winning all those titles. He also had stops at Wisconsin and Nebraska.
➜ Has a connection? You betcha. When Leipold was winning all those titles at Whitewater, Whitman was athletic director at Wisconsin-La Crosse. Their paths have certainly la crossed a time or two. And it would be easy for Whitman get the lowdown.
➜ Will the money matter? Doubt it. Illinois is going to have to pay Lovie Smith $2.3 million to not work. Leipold earns just $615,000 with the Bulls. I don’t think Illinois will have to pay him the $4 million Smith made. Leipold might be happy with $3 million, which by my count will be a 388 percent raise.
➜ Any concerns? Well, Leipold will be 57 by the start of the 2021 season. But I’ve been told he is a young 56. And the guy he will replace is 62.
➜ Anything else? Yes, can somebody get Leipold on the phone and see if he is up for a trip to Champaign-Urbana?