CHAMPAIGN — It has been a “few” years since Lovie Smith was first eligible to vote. Actually, 44 of them.
In 1976, Smith had just turned 18 and was in his first year as a linebacker/defensive end at Tulsa.
In the race for the White House, incumbent Republican Gerald Ford, a former college football star at Michigan, ran against Democratic challenger Jimmy Carter.
Carter won a close election, carrying Smith’s home state of Texas.
“That was a long time ago,” the Illinois coach said during Tuesday’s Zoom meeting with the media. “I was not as engaged back then. I was probably part of the group that didn’t know how important that vote was back then.”
Today, Smith is politically aware. And so are his players.
The coach has encouraged the Illini to participate in the voting process.
So much that every player is registered to vote ahead of next month’s election on Nov. 3.
“As we talk about social justice and what is happening in our world, I want our guys to be involved in it,” Smith said. “The best way to be involved, where you can really make a difference, is at the ballot box by voting.
“It’s kind of as simple as that. That’s a right. There are a lot of people that really fought hard for some of us to have a right to vote. So, it would be a shame not to use that.”
The players have jumped in.
“It’s not like we have to twist their arms,” Smith said. “Our guys are involved. It seems like more young people are involved in the process, as much as ever before.”
On Election Day, Smith said his guys will be out in full force “if they haven’t already voted.”
How and where the players vote is up to them. Some will do it in person and others by mail. Players from other states won’t have a chance to be home that day, but they have options.
Smith said some of the coaches have already voted. In Champaign County, early voting started Sept. 24.
“We want to score touchdowns. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a run play or it’s a pass play, we want to score,” Smith said. “Same thing, it doesn’t matter how they vote. It’s just important that they do vote for a candidate of their choice.”
Paying attentionOf course, the majority of Smith’s focus these days is on his own team. His fifth edition at Illinois will kick off its season in less than three weeks at No. 16 Wisconsin on Oct. 24.
But Smith has been able to see other college football during the last month.
“You can learn so much, talking situational football, from watching someone else being put in those situations,” Smith said.
He said the level of play has been good. And there’s a reason for it.
“Whenever you start with conference play right away, you’re going to get a better brand of football,” Smith said. “I thought they’re fighting, competitive. It makes you just want to get to our season, for Big Ten football to start as soon as possible.”
Of course, there is plenty of work for the Illini to do before they visit Camp Randall Stadium late in the month. The kickoff time is still not set.
“I think every coach you talk to, more than two weeks out, would tell you they’re not ready to play yet,” Smith said. “I think we’re right on time. What do we want to get accomplished? Everything. Nothing is fine tuned yet.”
Most of the game plan is in, Smith said. And, most important, his team has remained healthy.
On the COVID-19 front, Smith said the team “has been in a good place most of the time.”
Illinois is not releasing information about the number of COVID-19 cases within the football program.
“We have a protocol we feel real good about,” Smith said. “We don’t have any issues. All our guys were practicing for the most part.
“Our guys have been in compliance with what we have asked them to do.”
Backup planBrandon Peters is the unquestioned starting quarterback for Illinois in 2020. The Michigan transfer is coming off a solid first season in C-U and the coaches expect him to perform even better in Year 2.
Smith also expects improvement from the reserve quarterbacks.
“Brandon has missed some games in the past,” Smith said. “If I’m a backup quarterback, I say, ‘Hey, there’s a chance I may have to play. Last year, I had to play.’”
Matt Robinson returns after relieving an injured Peters twice last season. Redshirt freshman Isaiah Williams, sophomore Coran Taylor and first-year freshman Deuce Spann fill out the group.
“Guys know they have to be ready. We don’t have to tell them that,” Smith said. “They will be ready. We’ve seen improvement.”