CHAMPAIGN — When James McCourt steps onto the Camp Randall Stadium field next Friday night, it will have been 370 days since he ruined the Badgers’ perfect 2019 season.
Yes, they will remember. And so will McCourt.
The senior kicker and his teammates got the expected good news Monday. The Illini will be the first game of the 2020 Big Ten season, opening at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 against No. 16 Wisconsin in Madison, Wis.
“It’s awesome,” McCourt said. “The whole team is super bought in right now.
“I think they might have done it on purpose to get a little more TV viewers because of what’s at stake. I’m super excited to get up there and kick in that stadium.”
Normally, a Friday night game in Madtown might be a reason to bring in the national guard. Or at least a lot of really big ushers.
Not this time. The game won’t have anybody in the stands. Unfortunately, Wisconsin is one of the nation’s COVID-19 hotspots.
Fortunately, health and government officials in the state are taking it seriously and playing it safe.
It doesn’t matter to McCourt and his Illinois teammates. They realize the Badgers are A) talented and B) bitter about the 2019 result, a 24-23 Illinois comeback capped by McCourt’s 39-yard field goal as time expired.
“It’s going to be a little different,” McCourt said. “But it’s still going to be a really good atmosphere.”
McCourt was at the 2018 game at Camp Randall, a 49-20 victory for the Badgers. Illinois hasn’t won there since 2002. That was five coaches ago.
How will the place be with no fans?
“That’s kind of the question,” McCourt said. “I’ve heard from a lot of NFL guys that the no fans can be bizarre for some people. Some people don’t notice it that much. Coach (Bill) Belichick compared it to practice in an interview. In practice every day, there are no fans there. You’re kicking to blank stands. It shouldn’t be too different. Maybe a little bit of adjusting.”
One last look back
McCourt’s memories of the 2019 game-winner are a bit on the fuzzy side, which is understandable. McCourt and the team were swarmed on the field by giddy Illini fans. The kicker ended up on the bottom of the pile.
He took a trip down memory lane Sunday with his holder, Blake Hayes.
“I hit the ball, and I knew it was good right away,” McCourt said Monday. “I turned to Griffin (Palmer). He hit me in the head super hard and our facemasks got stuck.”
McCourt didn’t want to go to the turf. He had heard that could be a danger zone in a postgame melee. And he’s right. Veteran players know to get out of the way.
McCourt briefly passed out, but former teammates Palmer and Jake Cerny came to his rescue.
“I don’t remember a lot leading up to the kick, but everything after the kick was pretty vivid in my mind,” McCourt said. “I try to go back there a lot of times, just that sense of enjoyment and how proud I was.
“If I’m struggling kicking, I can go back there and it’s a good mental cue for me now. It was definitely a super special day.”
Almost a year later, the winning kick feels like a movie to McCourt. Or a dream.
“The video of me getting lifted up, I don’t really know where I am,” McCourt said. “That’s how I felt.”
As McCourt got ready to kick, teammate Owen Carney was nervously hanging on the sidelines with the rest of the defensive linemen.
“At the last second, I looked away and I just heard the crowd roar,” Carney said. “That’s a feeling like no other.”
Bonus year?
This is supposed to be McCourt’s senior season. But is it?
Currently, the 2020 season won’t count against a players’ eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
If McCourt returns in 2021, he will have a chance to play in his native Ireland. The Illini are scheduled to open next season in Dublin against Nebraska.
“That’s something I haven’t put too much focus on because we’re super locked on this season,” McCourt said. “If I get the opportunity to go back to my homeland and play, I think that’s definitely something I’m going to heavily consider.
“It would be amazing.”
Of course, McCourt has goals for this season. In 2019, he won a training camp battle with Danville native Caleb Griffin.
“I think it’s pretty obvious where I need to improve,” McCourt said. “It’s that consistency that you need from a Big Ten kicker. Those ‘chip shots’ that I missed. This offseason, something I’ve really focused on is inside 45 yards is the place I want to see my most improvement.”