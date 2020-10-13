Illinois kicker James McCourt connects on a field-goal attempt during practice last Thursday outside Memorial Stadium in Champaign. McCourt — who helped the Illini defeat Wisconsin 24-23 last season by successfully making a last-second field goal — and the rest of his Illini teammates found out Monday they will kick off the 2020 season at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Wisconsin in the first Big Ten game of the pandemic-abbreviated season.